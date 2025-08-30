Yousaf Gilani, Ayaz Sadiq meet as opposition apprehends ‘controversial legislation’

ISLAMABAD: Amid concerns from the main opposition party PTI that the government remains adamant to push forward with controversial legislation, including the 27th Constitutional Amendment, in the coming days, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq met on Friday to discuss matters of national significance.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the National Assembly on Sept 1 (Monday) at 5pm in the Parliament House, according to a press release issued by the Presidency.

According to the Senate Secretariat, Mr Gilani and Mr Sadiq focused on strengthening institutional cooperation between the two houses of parliament and improving coordination on both national and international issues.

Talking to Dawn, PTI’s chief whip in the National Assembly, Amir Dogar, expressed concerns that the government intends to introduce controversial constitutional amendments in the near future.

President summons NA session on Sept 1

During their meeting at the Senate’s chairman’s residence, Mr Gilani briefed Mr Sadiq on preparations for the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference, scheduled for Nov 11-12. The event will bring together representatives from over 45 countries, marking one of the largest multilateral parliamentary gatherings ever hosted by Pakistan.

Mr Gilani said the conference would address key global challenges, including regional peace, sustainable development, climate change and the need for collective strategies to tackle emerging threats.

Mr Sadiq assured Mr Gilani of the National Assembly’s full support in ensuring the successful organisation of the conference, expressing confidence that the event would serve as a significant opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its commitment to global dialogue, cooperation, and peace-building.

Both leaders also discussed the prevailing political and economic situation in the country, with a particular focus on the devastating impact of recent rains and floods. They expressed concern over the exacerbating situation caused by India’s release of floodwaters into Punjab’s rivers, which has intensified both human and material losses in the affected areas.

In light of the natural calamity, the Senate chairman and the National Assembly speaker appealed to the people of Pakistan to take precautionary measures and fully cooperate with the government and relevant authorities. They stressed the need for united national efforts to minimise casualties and reduce financial damages.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025