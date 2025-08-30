E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Six ‘dacoits’ held after being injured in CCD encounters

Our Correspondent Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:21am

BAHAWALPUR: Six alleged dacoits were arrested after being injured in encounters with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in separate incidents in Multan and Bahawalpur on Friday.

According to CCD sources, in one incident suspected motorcyclists were signalled to stop near Fatima Town, Multan. However, police said that they allegedly opened fire on the patrolling team. Constable Noman was hit with a bullet but remained unhurt because of a bullet-proof jacket.

Police said the CCD team retaliated and three alleged dacoits, identified as Imran, Mumtaz and Khizer Hayat, suffered injuries.

Police arrested the trio and their records were being scrutinised to ascertain their involvement in crimes.

In another incident, suspects allegedly opened fire on police personnel near Pull Jeerawala. Police said that after exchange of firing, one suspect suffered injuries, while others managed to flee from the scene under the cover of darkness. The injured suspect was identified as Zahid, who was found to be involved in over 32 cases at different police stations. A case was registered against the fleeing suspects.

In the third encounter with a CCD team in Bahawalpur, in-charge Inspector Farhan claimed to have arrested Muhammad Bilal along with an accomplice in injured condition. According to the official, Bilal was involved in over a dozen cases at different police stations of Bahawalpur and other cities. Police also claimed to recover a 30-bore pistol and a stolen motorcycle from his possession. His accomplice was yet to be identified by the police.

RAPE: A seven-year old boy was alleged raped at village 253/EB in the Gaggo police station limits in Vehari district.

Victim’s father, in his complaint to the police, alleged that his son was playing in the street, when a man offered him candies and led him to nearby fields. There, the father alleged, the man sexually assaulted his son. On hearing his screams, he along with witnesses rushed to the scene, where his son was weeping and he was in a bad condition. He said the rapist managed to flee from the fields.

Police registered a case against the suspect and sent the victim for a medical examination.

The accused is yet to be arrested.

ARRESTED: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan circle claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) from Sargodha in a visa fraud case.

According to FIA officials, accused Hasnat Ahmed had allegedly defrauded dozens of visa seekers in Multan and its suburbs. The officials claimed that the accused took hundreds of thousands of rupees on the pretext of sending people abroad for jobs. After receiving the money, Hasnat disappeared and he was declared a PO.

FIA said he was being interrogated.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

