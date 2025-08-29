Authorities to breach Riwaz bridge over Chenab River

In an emergency meeting presided over by the Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, it has been decided to breach the Rivaz Bridge on the River Chenab in light of a deluge heading towards Jhang and Chiniot.

The chief secretary issued instructions to immediately evacuate areas adjacent to the rivers in Nakana, Sheikhapur, and Toba Tek Singh.

Further, he directed the immediate dispatch of the Clinic on Wheels to flood-affected districts and to establish tent villages as well. Zaman ordered authorities to ensure that all flood-affected areas are provided with basic medical facilities.