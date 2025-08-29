UN experts raise alarm over ‘disappearances’ at aid sites in Gaza

GENEVA: Rights experts voiced alarm on Thursday at reports of “enforced disappearances” of starving Palestinians seeking food at distribution sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), urging Israel to end the “heinous crime”.

The seven independent UN experts said in a joint statement they had received reports that a number of individuals, including one child, had been “forcibly disappeared” after going to aid distribution sites in Rafah, southern Gaza.

The GHF said there was “no evidence” of enforced disappearances at its aid sites.

“Reports of enforced disappearances targeting starving civilians seeking their basic right to food is not only shocking, but amounts to torture,” said the experts, who are mandated by the UN Human Rig­hts Council, but who do not speak on behalf of the United Nations its­elf.

“Using food as a tool to conduct targeted and mass disappearances needs to end now.”

Israel’s military was reportedly “directly involved” in the matter, said the statement signed by the five members of the UN working group on enforced or involuntary disappearances, along with Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on rights in the Palestinian territories, and her counterpart on the right to food, Michael Fakhri.

Israel’s military was “refusing to provide information on the fate and whereabouts of persons they have deprived of their liberty”, in violation of international law, the statement said.

“The failure to acknowledge deprivation of liberty by state agents and refusal to acknowledge detention constitute an enforced disappearance.”

‘Heinous crime’

The UN declared a famine in Gaza governorate last week, blaming “systematic obstruction” of humanitarian deliveries by Israel.

Israel imposed a total blockade on Gaza between March and May.

Once it began easing restrictions, the GHF, a private organisation supported by Israel and the United States, was established to distribute food aid, effectively sid­e­­­lining UN agencies.

The experts pointed to how “aerial bombardment and daily gunfire at and around the crowded facilities have resulted in mass casualties”.

“The Gaza Humanitarian Fou­n­dation is obligated to provide secure distribution sites and has contracted private military security companies to that end,” they said.

The UN human rights office said last week it had documented that 1,857 Palestinians had been killed while seeking aid since late May, including 1,021 near GHF sites.

Now, the experts warned, “the distribution points pose additional risks for devastated individuals of being forcibly disappeared”.

When asked about the experts’ statement, GHF said: “We operate in a war zone where serious allegations exist against all parties operating outside our sites. But inside GHF facilities, there is no evidence of enforced disappearances.”

The experts urged Israeli authorities to “put an end to the heinous crime against an already vulnerable population”.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025