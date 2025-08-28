Swiatek survives second-set scare to reach US Open third round

Iga Swiatek survived a second-set scare to beat the Netherlands’ Suzan Lamens 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday, as the 2022 champion battled back on Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the US Open third round.

The second seed has looked like a top contender after picking up her sixth major at Wimbledon and clinching the Cincinnati tune-up tournament and she cleaned up some mid-match errors to keep her campaign on track.

She will play 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya in the third round.

Swiatek was in control as she broke in the second game when her opponent hit the ball long and she saved a break point in the third game with an unreturnable serve.

The Pole broke her opponent from the baseline again in the sixth game, as Lamens was unable to fire off a single winner in the first set.

It looked as though it would be a similar story when Lamens went down an early break in the second set, but the Dutchwoman showed signs of life when she hit a backhand winner that just hit the baseline to level it in the fourth game.

Swiatek retaliated in the seventh game, sending over a lethal backhand to take the advantage back, only to see her lead evaporate again with a double fault in the eighth and she sent a backhand into the net on set point.

Down four games to one in the third set, Lamens narrowed the lead when she survived a 12-shot rally on break point in the sixth game, but it was too little too late as Swiatek cruised through her final two service games.