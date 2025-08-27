Swiatek, Sinner cruise as expanded US Open serves up tennis feast

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner showed their championship pedigree at the US Open on Tuesday with commanding displays at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, walloping their first-round opponents on the third day of first-round action at the newly expanded major.

Wimbledon champion Swiatek arrived in pristine form after capturing the Cincinnati title and made quick work of Emiliana Arango 6-1 6-2 in just an hour, never facing a break point.

The 2022 winner acknowledged the unique challenge of New York’s atmosphere afterwards.

“Every year is tough, because New York is just so loud, and it’s hard to find that balance off the court,” she said.

“But I’ve got to say I’m probably good at it compared to other players, so I’m really trying to be in my bubble.”

She next plays the Netherlands’ Suzan Lamens.

Top-ranked defending men’s champion Sinner followed suit with an equally dominant performance, swatting aside Czech Vit Kopriva 6-1 6-1 6-2.

The Italian, who had entered last year’s tournament under the dark cloud of a doping controversy after escaping a ban despite failing two drug tests, enjoyed strong crowd support as he set up a second-round meeting with Australian Alexei Popyrin.

With both day matches wrapping up in well under three hours, organisers moved 21st seed Linda Noskova’s clash with Hungary’s Dalma Galfi to the main stadium, where the Czech prevailed 6-4 7-5.

Red ‘night outfit’

Coco Gauff had a tougher time, needing three sets to overcome Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5 in the evening session on Ashe after dropping her opening service game and hitting consecutive double faults while serving at 5-4 in the decider.

The American, who recently split with mentor Matt Daly and hired biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan to address service issues, remained philosophical about her ongoing struggles.

“Honestly, it’s been really tough,” she said. “One of the days was mentally exhausting, but I’m trying. I mean, (my serve) wasn’t the best today, but … it came in when it mattered.

“It’s an improvement from last week. I’m just trying to improve with each match.”

Next up for Gauff is Paris Olympics silver medallist Donna Vekic.

Twice former champion Naomi Osaka dismantled Belgium’s Greet Minnen 6-3 6-4 while sporting a crystal-encrusted red Nike outfit.

“I just thought it would be really fun to do a New York under the lights,” Osaka explained of her custom ensemble.

“This is my night outfit, so hopefully I’ll wear my day outfit next time.”

Elsewhere, 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti outlasted big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-7(3) 6-3 6-4 6-4 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium and will face Belgian David Goffin, while American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova rolled past Australian Kimberly Birrell 6-3 6-2.

After Daniil Medvedev’s chaotic exit on Sunday, Marin Cilic became the latest former champion to be knocked out as 23rd seed Alexander Bublik beat the Croat 6-4 6-1 6-4 on Grandstand, while US 14th seed Tommy Paul made short work of Denmark’s Elmer Moller 6-3 6-3 6-1 to book a second-round clash with Portugal’s Nuno Borges.

Third seed Alexander Zverev closed out the evening’s action on the main showcourt by beating Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo 6-2 7-6(4) 6-4 to set up a meeting with Briton Jacob Fearnley.