140 villages in Mandi Bahauddin inundated after embankment breached

Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 04:23pm

Flooding along the Chenab River has flooded over 140 villages in Mandi Bahauddin’s Phalia tehsil, according to a Dawn.com correspondent at the scene.

According to the correspondent, the protective embankment at Bahu Manga was breached to reduce water pressure on the Qadirabad headworks. Millions of cusecs of water spread into nearby fields and settlements, washing away houses, camps and agricultural land.

The pressure of floodwater on the Qadirabad headworks has reduced, but the villages surrounding the area have been inundated by three to four feet of water. The floodwater from the breach has been flowing for 24 hours.

The correspondent adds that electricity and water are unavailable in the area, while livestock have also been killed. Additionally, the flooding has affected land routes between the area and the districts of Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Wazirabad and Gujranwala.

Floodwater rushes in Punjab’s Mandi Bahauddin district on August 28. — Screengrab via Zaheer Sial
Floodwater rushes in Punjab's Mandi Bahauddin district on August 28. — Screengrab via Zaheer Sial

