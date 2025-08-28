E-Paper | August 28, 2025

NDMA chief warns of severe flooding in Panjnad in 2-3 days

Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 02:04pm

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik has said that the flood levels at Marala on Chenab were declining, but warned of current waterflows reaching Panjnad in the coming days.

However, he added, the floods at Khanki and Qadirabad still had “around 10 lakhs” cusecs of flow.

The NDMA chief said the flows right now at Jassar on Ravi would eventually go downstream to Balloki and Shahdara.

He then pointed out that the flood level at Ganda Singh Wala on Sutlej, which was entering from Indian Punjab into the country, was rising.

“In two to three days, all these deluges will head towards Panjnad, and in our opinion, can form a flow of 10 lakhs (1 million cusecs).”

