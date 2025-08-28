Croatian president calls for initiating parliamentary process to recognise Palestine

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has called on the country’s government to initiate the parliamentary process for recognising Palestine as a sovereign and independent state, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Croatia should recognise Palestine as a step toward ending the war and the human catastrophe in Gaza. Recognising the rights of the Palestinian people to their own state is the only way to establish lasting peace in the Middle East,” Milanovic said in a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian in Zagreb, according to a presidency statement.

Milanovic also strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on civilians in Gaza and the announced occupation plan.

Milanovic said that he would “advocate strongly for Croatia to recognise Palestine as soon as possible and is calling upon the Government of the Republic of Croatia to initiate the procedure to recognise Palestine in the Croatian Parliament“.