E-Paper | August 27, 2025

District-wise breakdown of people evacuated near Punjab rivers

Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 03:26pm

The following is a district-wise breakdown of people evacuated from areas alongside various rivers in Punjab, according to Rescue 1122.

  • 2,275 were evacuated from Kasur
  • 914 from Okara,
  • 846 from Pakpattan
  • 785 from Bahawalpur
  • 323 from Vehari
  • 270 from Bahawalnagar
  • 259 from Narowal
  • 74 from Hafizabad
  • 27 from Lodhran
  • 15 from Chiniot

Rescue teams in the above districts, as well as in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin, had been placed on high alert.

Around 987 people have been rescued from potential flood areas today, including 719 from Nankana Sahib, 124 from Hafizabad, 103 from Narowal, 27 from Gujrat and 14 from Gujranwala.

