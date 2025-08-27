District-wise breakdown of people evacuated near Punjab rivers

The following is a district-wise breakdown of people evacuated from areas alongside various rivers in Punjab, according to Rescue 1122.

2,275 were evacuated from Kasur

914 from Okara,

846 from Pakpattan

785 from Bahawalpur

323 from Vehari

270 from Bahawalnagar

259 from Narowal

74 from Hafizabad

27 from Lodhran

15 from Chiniot

Rescue teams in the above districts, as well as in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin, had been placed on high alert.

Around 987 people have been rescued from potential flood areas today, including 719 from Nankana Sahib, 124 from Hafizabad, 103 from Narowal, 27 from Gujrat and 14 from Gujranwala.