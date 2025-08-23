E-Paper | August 23, 2025

India’s federal investigator files criminal case against tycoon Anil Ambani

AFP Published August 23, 2025 Updated August 23, 2025 08:22pm
Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, attends the company’s annual general meeting in Mumbai, India, September 30, 2019. — Reuters/File
Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, attends the company’s annual general meeting in Mumbai, India, September 30, 2019. — Reuters/File

India’s national investigative bureau opened a criminal case against tycoon Anil Ambani after receiving a complaint from the country’s biggest bank alleging fraud, the agency said on Saturday.

Anil, the younger sibling of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has business interests that range from power to defence.

The State Bank of India (SBI) alleged Anil and his former telecom firm, Reliance Communications, “misappropriated” bank funds by entering into transactions that violated the terms of the loans.

SBI claims it was hit with a loss of 29.29 billion rupees ($335.4 million) as a result of their actions.

The Central Bureau of Investigation said it had registered a case and that the bank’s complaint would be subjected to “thorough investigation”.

The agency searched premises linked to Reliance Communications and Anil’s residence on Saturday.

His spokesperson said the tycoon “strongly denies all allegations and charges” and “will duly defend himself”.

“The complaint filed by SBI pertains to matters dating back more than 10 years. At the relevant time, Ambani was a non-executive director of the company, with no involvement in the day-to-day management,” the spokesperson said.

“It is pertinent to note that SBI, by its own order, has already withdrawn proceedings against five other non-executive directors. Despite this, Ambani has been selectively singled out.”

Anil was last in the public spotlight seven years ago after Indian politician Rahul Gandhi accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him of dodgy dealings related to the purchase of Rafale jets from France — allegations that both denied.

India’s Supreme Court in December 2018 dismissed calls for an investigation into the controversial jet deal, saying it did “not find any substantial material on record to show that this is a case of commercial favouritism to any party by the Indian government”.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shared future
Updated 23 Aug, 2025

Shared future

Better relations with America should not come at the cost of economic and defence cooperation with China.
Damning audit report
23 Aug, 2025

Damning audit report

THE Auditor General of Pakistan’s latest audit report is, in effect, a charge-sheet against the state’s weak...
Game over
23 Aug, 2025

Game over

THE suspension of bilateral ties between Pakistan and India has now been officially extended beyond cricket to all...
Lingering issue
22 Aug, 2025

Lingering issue

The Supreme Court must decide this matter as a whole and reaffirm its solidarity in this moment of crisis.
Flood lessons
22 Aug, 2025

Flood lessons

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s lament in Buner on Wednesday — that Pakistan did not heed any lessons from the...
Battered innocence
22 Aug, 2025

Battered innocence

SCARRED children represent a sad truth: a nation that fails to guarantee child safety hurtles towards poverty and...