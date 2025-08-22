Death toll climbs to 4 in Karachi warehouse blaze

Two more people were confirmed to have died on Friday in a fire that broke out in a warehouse in Karachi the previous day, bringing the total death toll to four, according to rescue officials.

A massive explosion took place inside a warehouse in a densely populated area near Karachi’s Taj Medical Complex on MA Jinnah Road yesterday afternoon, in which 33 people were injured and two were confirmed to have lost their lives.

Rescue 1122 said today that the number of deaths from the incident had risen to four.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that one of the victims had died from suffocation, while two others had also suffered “multiple crush injuries”.

She added that the fourth victim’s autopsy had not yet been done.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaanul Haseeb Khan told Dawn.com that the facility was situated in the basement of a three-storey commercial and residential building in Saddar.

“Raw material used for the preparation of firecrackers was stored [in this facility],” Khan said. “During the initial probe, it was suspected that a short circuit triggered a fire in the store, and a huge explosion took place because of the presence of highly inflammable material.”

However, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) senior official Raja Umer Khattab told reporters that the facility contained explosive material, not raw material for fireworks.

“CTD had seized two tons of explosive material in this area in the recent past,” he said, noting that the raw material in fireworks could also be used in bombs.

The rescue spokesperson added that the building’s pillars and walls were damaged, while thick concrete blocks had fallen on parked vehicles nearby. Windows in nearby buildings were also smashed.

Fires frequently erupt in buildings across Pakistan due to a mix of poor infrastructure, weak enforcement of safety regulations, and widespread negligence. Many structures lack proper fire exits, alarms, and emergency protocols, while faulty wiring and overloaded power systems increase the risk of electrical short circuits.

Earlier this month, a massive blaze at a factory in the Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) near Landhi that injured eight people and damaged at least three other factories was brought under control after hours of efforts.