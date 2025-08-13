E-Paper | August 13, 2025

Seales leads WI to ODI series victory over Pakistan

AFP Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 05:05am
Naseem Shah walks off the field dismissed by Jayden Seales of West Indies during the third One Day International (ODI) cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 12. — AFP
TAROUBA: An inspired Jayden Seales led the West Indies to a crushing 202-run victory over Pakistan in the third and deciding one-day international in Trinidad on Tuesday.

The fast bowler blew away the Pakistan top order en route to figures of 6-18 as the tourists were bundled out for just 92 in a chase of 295 to win.

The Windies had reached 294-6 in their 50 overs batting first, powered by captain Shai Hope’s brilliant unbeaten hundred.

The Caribbean side sealed a much-needed first ODI series win against Pakistan since 1991, after being swept aside 3-0 and 5-0 in Test and T20 series, respectively, by Australia earlier in the summer.

Pakistan’s reply got off to a horrendous start as Seales removed Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan inside the first three overs to reduce them to 8-3.

Seales then trapped Babar Azam lbw for just nine to leave Pakistan’s hopes of a 2-1 series win in tatters.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie took two wickets through the middle overs, before Seales returned to remove tailenders Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah and complete a six-wicket haul.

Pakistan had started strongly with the ball after winning the toss and electing to field, as the West Indies struggled to find the boundary.

The home side were 68-3 when Keacy Carty was dismissed lbw by Abrar for a 45-ball 17.

The usually big-hitting Sherfane Rutherford also never got going and crawled to 15 from 40 deliveries.

But Chase helped revive the innings with a quickfire 36, before being bowled by Naseem. Motie was caught and bowled by Mohammad Nawaz as the West Indies batting effort threatened to peter out.

But Hope and Justin Greaves plundered 110 runs from the final 8.1 overs in a blistering assault to get their team close to 300. Hope finished on 120 not out.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2025

