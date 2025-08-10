E-Paper | August 10, 2025

Maqbool Ahmad Gondal named new Auditor General of Pakistan

Syed Irfan Raza Published August 10, 2025 Updated August 10, 2025 11:05am
Maqbool Ahmed Gondal was appointed as the new Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) on Saturday. — Photo via LinkedIn/Auditor General of Pakistan
Maqbool Ahmed Gondal was appointed as the new Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) on Saturday. — Photo via LinkedIn/Auditor General of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Presi­d­ent Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday appointed Maq­bool Ahmad Gondal, a BS-22 officer of the Pakis­tan Audit and Accounts Group who had been serving as the Controller General of Accounts, as the new Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP).

Talking to Dawn, Mr Gondal confirmed his appointment and said he would assume the post next month, upon the completion of the current auditor general’s term.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had moved the summary, which included senior officials of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Group, and the president appointed Mr Gondal as the new AGP.

Mr Gondal is a public fi­­nance executive with over three decades of leadership experience in financial governance, audit and public procurement.

As controller general of accounts, he is credited with leading initiatives that included the digitisation of public financial ma­­nage­m­ent and the reco­very of more than Rs460 billion through audit enforcement.

His previous roles also include managing director of the Public Procure­ment Regulatory Autho­rity from November 2021 to April 2024, deputy auditor general for federal au­­dit operations, and accou­ntant general for Punjab and Sindh.

Mr Gondal holds an MS in Accounting and Fina­n­­ce from the University of Manchester in the UK, an MBA in Finance from the National University of Mo­­d­ern Languages in Pakis­tan, and MPhil and MSc degrees in Physics from Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, August 10th, 2025

