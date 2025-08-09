E-Paper | August 10, 2025

Tony Hemming resigns as Pakistan Cricket Board’s chief curator

Dawn.com Published August 9, 2025 Updated August 9, 2025 10:35pm
A photo of Australia’s Tony Hemming. — PCB
A photo of Australia’s Tony Hemming. — PCB

Australia’s Tony Hemming has resigned from his position as the chief curator, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Saturday.

He was appointed as chief curator in July last year as no extension was given to previous chief curator Agha Zahid.

“One of Hemming’s immediate tasks will be to prepare pitches for the upcoming five ICC World Test Championship matches against Bangladesh [two in August/September] and England [three in October]. Hemming will also oversee pitch preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which Pakistan will host from Feb 19 to March 9,” the PCB had said at the time.

“Hemming is a highly respected curator with nearly four decades of experience. He has worked at various iconic cricket grounds in Australia, including Melbourne, Perth and Tasmania, as well as in countries such as Bangladesh, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where he was the ICC Head Curator from 2007 to 2017 in Dubai.

“During his time with the ICC, Hemming also oversaw pitch preparation at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which was one of Pakistan’s home [series] venues between 2009 and 2019,” the PCB statement had further said.

