DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 02, 2022

Pakistan’s pitches from ‘dark ages’, says PCB chief Ramiz Raja

AFP Published December 2, 2022 Updated December 2, 2022 06:43pm
<p>Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique (L) and teammate Imam-ul-Haq (C) run between the wicket during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on Friday. — AFP</p>

Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique (L) and teammate Imam-ul-Haq (C) run between the wicket during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on Friday. — AFP

Pakistan’s pitches belonged in “the dark ages”, the country’s top cricket official said on Friday, after England plundered runs on a lifeless wicket in Rawalpindi.

The visitors were finally all out for 657 — including a record 506 from the first day on Thursday — with four batsmen scoring centuries off the hapless Pakistan bowling.

In reply, Pakistan’s openers were nearing centuries of their own at the close of the play on Friday with Abdullah Shafique on 89 and Imam-ul-Haq on 90.

Ramiz Raja, a former national captain and now Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, said he was “not happy at all” over the state of the pitch, which he admitted was “not a great advert” for Test cricket.

“We live in the dark ages of pitches in Pakistan,” he told reporters, adding, “it’s embarrassing for us, especially if you have a cricketer as chairman.”

On the same pitch in March this year, some 1,187 runs were scored for the loss of just 14 wickets as Pakistan and Australia played out a tame draw.

Rawalpindi was termed “below average” by International Cricket Council match referee Ranjan Madugalle, who also awarded it a demerit point.

A venue is banned for 12 months if it accumulates five demerit points over a period of five years.

Pakistan has played little Test cricket at home for over a decade as security issues forced fixtures to neutral grounds abroad.

After the criticism earlier this year, Raja brought in Australian specialist Damien Hough, who suggested removable drop-in pitches as a solution.

“I think our way out is for drop-in pitches,” Raja said.

“If you want to nail England, for example, we’ve got to prepare a drop-in pitch that turns from ball number one,” he added.

“It is better than having this hodge-podge where you get a half-baked pitch which is neither quick nor spin,” the PCB chief explained.

Still, despite the placid surface, Raja credited England with making the most of the conditions.

“I’ve never seen batting like England’s on day one,” he said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wayward ideology
02 Dec, 2022

Wayward ideology

Anyone who claims his legacy for themselves should not treat his words so whimsically.
Progressive stance
02 Dec, 2022

Progressive stance

THE timing of two encouraging developments in the fight against domestic violence in Pakistan could not have been...
China Covid protests
02 Dec, 2022

China Covid protests

PUBLIC protests are rare in China where the People’s Republic maintains order through a strict authoritarian code...
Punjab crisis
01 Dec, 2022

Punjab crisis

ADMINISTRATIVE chaos has ruled Punjab ever since the ouster of the PTI government in April, deepening the...
Quetta attack
01 Dec, 2022

Quetta attack

It would be foolishness of the highest order were the authorities to ignore the emerging threat.
World AIDS Day
01 Dec, 2022

World AIDS Day

AS countries mark World AIDS Day on Dec 1, a timely report from Unicef has renewed concerns about the severe...