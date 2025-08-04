PM Shehbaz announces Rs4bn for mapping damage, reconstruction of GB after floods

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced Rs4 billion for mapping damage to infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and reconstruction efforts following recent floods in the region.

The prime minister was on a one-day visit to GB to review monsoon damages and distribute relief funds to flood-affected people. The devastating impacts of climate cha­nge became more visible in GB, which has been facing heavy rains since late June.

The situation worsened when deadly floods swept across the Babusar area on July 21, causing landslides and damaging infrastructure. So far, 10 people, mostly tourists, have lost their lives, with between 10 and 15 tourists still missing.

A statement posted on the X account of state broadcaster PTV News said PM Shehbaz emphasised the need for timely preparation to deal with natural disasters and announced a Rs4bn fund for infrastructure restoration and the activation of a 100-megawatt solar project soon. The PM also laid the foundation stone for a Daanish School.

Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony for flood affectees, he recalled, “A huge cloudburst occurred here, as a result of which there were immense rains and floods.”

Noting the loss of lives and the damage caused to people’s property, the premier prayed for those who died and for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“I have come here specifically to express my sympathies and to assure you that I will keep coming here till you get resettled in your homes,” he said.

Noting that Pakistan was in the “red zone” of 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change, the prime minister underscored that both federal and GB governments had to work around the clock to combat climate change.

He ordered the early completion and functioning of the advanced weather warning system in GB and noted that Pakistan required preparedness to ward off damage and losses from climate change and weather-related disasters.

The prime minister said that he was visiting GB, along with cabinet members, to express sympathy with the affected families and assured them that they would be rehabilitated, adding that the federal government departments and the relevant departments in GB would work closely for this purpose.

PM Shehbaz said he had directed the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority to conduct mapping of the damages and submit a report in this regard, adding that he would visit the area in August.

Earlier, the prime minister distributed cheques containing compensation amounts among the family members of those who lost their loved ones in the recent rains and floods.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, in his remarks, highlighted the damages, rescue and relief activities in the region after recent floods.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs, GB and States and Frontier Regions Engineer Amir Muqam lauded the prime minister for his commitment and dedication to the public welfare projects.

He said, contrary to the past, GB’s budget had now been increased to Rs186 billion annually.

Premier orders weather alert system for tourist spots

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz chaired a review meeting on the damages caused by the recent monsoon rains. He termed the destruction caused by cloodbursts in Diamer and other areas as “unfortunate”.

He emphasised that an advanced weather alert system must be established for tourist destinations based on seasonal forecasts, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

The prime minister said local populations should be resettled away from natural water passageways to help prevent emergencies in the future.

He also ordered the NDMA and the climate change ministry to jointly establish a forecasting and monitoring centre for GB in the coming months.

A comprehensive system must be developed for immediate rescue and assistance in emergency situations, the premier stressed. He instructed the NDMA to ensure close cooperation with provincial governments and relevant institutions to enhance rescue and relief efforts.

“All rehabilitation measures for those affected by the recent monsoon must be completed promptly,” PM Shehbaz asserted, issuing directives for a survey of damage to roads and infrastructure, and the restoration of communication links in all affected areas on a priority basis.

The Ministry of Climate Change informed the meeting about progress on the ongoing installation of an early warning system for glacial lake outburst floods (Glofs), with the premier ordering its completion in two months.

Regarding the July 21 heavy rains in GB’s Thak-Babusar, Thor, Kundus, and Ishkoman areas, the meeting was informed that over 600 people were rescued, while damaged roads were repaired and reopened to restore connectivity, APP reported.

Five tent villages were established for rescue operations, and 10 helicopters, along with two C-130 aircraft, were deployed to transport stranded tourists and individuals to safe locations.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz instructed Water Minister Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo to remain in GB to complete consultations and planning for a better water management system.

PM highlights ‘key role’ of the climate change ministry

Addressing the meeting, PM Shehbaz stressed that he had issued “clear” directives to Climate Change Minister Dr Musadik Malik and his team to work on the matter.

He highlighted that Malik has attended various conferences on climate change and secured funds for resilient infrastructure in Pakistan.

Emphasising that the ministry had a key role in “mitigating the changes arising from climate change” across the country, the premier noted that the NDMA was originally established for relief, rescue and rehabilitation work once a disaster strikes.

He recalled that the communication secretary had spent six days in GB as he oversaw the restoration of roads damaged by the rains.

“Pakistan’s contribution to global emissions is negligible, but despite this, it is among the top 10 countries that are facing destruction and losses due to global warming,” PM Shehbaz noted.

Recalling the devastating 2022 floods, he said, “After that, each year such destruction comes in less or greater intensity.”

In 2022, the country witnessed the most devastating floods in its history, which killed 1,700 people, affected 33 million people, washed away swathes of agricultural lands, and incurred losses worth $30 billion, according to governmental estimates.

PM Shehbaz hailed the work of various federal authorities — including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the ministries of communication, water, GB, climate change, and international coordination — in assisting with the relief work.

The prime minister vowed to visit GB once the monsoon rains end to lay the foundation stone of Daanish Schools he had promised. “We will also discuss other development projects with you and decide on them,” he assured the GB government.

He said the solar power project, which he was personally overseeing, had been greenlit by the Central Development Working Party and awaited approval from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council.

“I will try to ensure this project’s completion as soon as possible under my own monitoring.”

Premier meets with GB CM, governor

During his day trip, PM Shehbaz held separate meetings with the GB governor and chief minister to discuss the region’s flood damages, among other matters.

Governor Shah briefed the prime minister on the flood situation and damages caused by the recent rains, as well as on the progress of development projects underway in Gilgit, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, prayers were offered for those who lost their lives in the recent rains and floods.

The governor also updated the premier on the region’s overall law and order situation. Recently, GB’s Tangir district witnessed two honour killing incidents within a week, taking the lives of four people.

In his meeting, CM Gulbar informed PM Shehbaz about the rescue and relief activities in the wake of the monsoon rains, Radio Pakistan reported.

Gulbar, an estranged member of the PTI who was backed by the PML-N and PPP during his election as chief minister, appreciated the premier’s decision to establish Daanish schools in GB.

They also discussed the law and order situation in GB and progress on development projects.

Federal govt cooperation akin to oxygen: GB govt

Upon arrival at Gilgit Airport earlier today for the one-day visit, GB Governor Syed Mehdi Shah, Chief Minister Gulbar Khan and other officials welcomed the premier.

The visit comes after PM Shehbaz chaired a high-level meeting last week to review the monsoon damage, where he reaffirmed the federal government’s full support for relief and recovery efforts in GB and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Climate Change Minister Dr Musadik Malik, Kashmir Affairs and GB Minister Amir Muqam, Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Rana Sanaullah, and PM’s coordinator on GB Shabbir Ahmed Usmani are accompanying the premier.

“The prime minister will meet with the victims of rains and floods in Gilgit and distribute relief funds,” PTV said.

In a statement on the occasion, GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said, “The hopes of flood affectees are attached to the prime minister. GB has faced losses worth more than Rs20 billion due to the worst destruction caused by the floods.”

As floods and landslides hit GB in late July, CM Gulbar had appe­aled to the federal government for Rs7bn in emergency funds to deal with climate-induced disasters.

“Cooperation from the federal government plays the role of oxygen for GB,” the official said, stressing that “homeless people with wrecked houses and eroding settlements were looking forward to remedies for their wounds”.

Terming PM Shehbaz’s visit a “good omen”, Faraq welcomed the premier to the region.

The devastating impacts of climate change have become more visible in GB as unprecedented heat­­waves, erratic weat­her patterns and glacial melting have triggered cloudbursts and intense floods across the region.

Five members of a family trapped due to a flood four days ago in GB’s Ghizer District were rescued today, the region’s Rescue 1122 said.

Last week, more cloudburst-induced floods hit the Ghizer and Hunza districts.

On Friday, a glacier burst in GB’s Bagrot Valley led to the death of a 12-year-old boy, while his father was injured. The same day, Rescue 1122 officials said one person was rescued, while three other family members went missing after they had attempted to rescue a man who had jumped into the Ghizer River.

Glof alert issued for GB, KP ahead of likely rains

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued an alert for an increased risk of Glofs, flash floods and landslides in vulnerable glaciated regions of GB and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The alert noted that a wet spell was likely to affect both regions in the current week as “scattered rain and thunderstorms, with isolated heavy falls”, were expected.

As per the PMD’s latest forecast, rain, wind and thundershowers, with isolated heavy falls, are expected to hit the northern parts of the country from today till Thursday.

At least 299 people, including 140 children, have died and more than 700 others have been injured in flash floods and torrential rains that have battered several parts of Pakistan since late June, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).