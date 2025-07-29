E-Paper | July 29, 2025

Road travel ban leaves hundreds of pilgrims stranded

Saleem Shahid Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 09:15am

QUETTA: Hundreds of pilgrims, including women and children, are stranded in Quetta after the federal government banned land travel to Iran and Iraq, prompting protests from those intending to make a religious journey to these countries.

Large numbers of pilgrims, who arrived in Quetta on Sunday night in five passenger coaches, staged a protest demanding the government immediately lift the ban.

Demonstrators gathered at Shuhada Chowk on Alamdar road, home to most of the city’s Imambar­gahs, and blocked the main road.

The protesters, joined by leaders of the Balochistan Shia Conference, chanted slogans against the government. “We have reached Quetta to travel to Iran and Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage which will start in the evening of Aug 14 and will continue till Aug 15, in Karbala,” said a pilgrim without giving his name.

We will go to Karbala and the ban on travelling through land routes is not accepted, protestors chanted.

They said the government’s alternative to travel by air is unaffordable for most people. “Air tickets are very expensive and such large numbers of people cannot afford travelling by-air,” a protester said.

A spokesman for the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, confirmed the federal ban on road travel to Iran and Iraq, admitting that the provincial government was taken into confidence regarding the decision.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A land far, far away

A land far, far away

Arifa Noor
Connected with this is the question about whether or not it is possible to view the political crisis in Balochistan as one which can only be handled through force.

Editorial

Time for Palestine
Updated 29 Jul, 2025

Time for Palestine

The recognition of Palestine is a right owed to a people who have endured generations of occupation, blockade and statelessness.
Farmers’ distress
29 Jul, 2025

Farmers’ distress

THE Pakistan Kissan Ittehad has painted an alarming picture of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, highlighting...
Stem the tide
29 Jul, 2025

Stem the tide

THE statistics are sobering. Despite frantic efforts to contain its spread, the tally of polio cases this year has...
Vision for reforms
Updated 28 Jul, 2025

Vision for reforms

Every chief justice has, in recent years, attempted to reform their institution, but these efforts have failed to deliver a robust justice system for ordinary citizens.
Climate and poverty
28 Jul, 2025

Climate and poverty

CLIMATE change can no longer be viewed merely as an environmental problem; it is now driving up poverty, a new World...
New party in UK
28 Jul, 2025

New party in UK

BRITISH politician Jeremy Corbyn’s announcement of a new political party marks a critical juncture in British...