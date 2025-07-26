Trump says Thailand and Cambodia agree to hold immediate ceasefire talks

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to meet immediately to quickly work out a ceasefire, as he sought to broker peace after three days of fighting along their border left at least 33 people dead.

In a series of social media posts during a visit to Scotland, Trump said he had spoken to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, warning them that he would not make trade deals with either of their governments if the border conflict continued.

Following calls for restraint on both sides from Trump’s senior aides, he became directly involved on Saturday, speaking to each leader and saying he relayed messages back and forth.

“Just spoke to the prime minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the war with Thailand,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network.

“I have just spoken to the acting prime minister of Thailand, and it was a very good conversation,” he said soon after in a new post. “Thailand, like Cambodia, wants to have an immediate ceasefire and peace.

“I am now going to relay that message back to the prime minister of Cambodia. After speaking to both parties, [a] ceasefire, peace, and prosperity seems to be a natural”

“They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a ceasefire and, ultimately, peace!” Trump wrote later, saying both countries wanted to get back to the “Trading Table”.

He has sought to reach separate deals with dozens of countries in response to his announcement of wide-ranging tariffs on imports to the US.

“When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!” Trump said.

He offered no details on the ceasefire negotiations he said Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to hold.

The Thai and Cambodian embassies in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Thailand and Cambodia clashed for a third day today, as the death toll from their bloodiest fighting in years rose to 33 and Phnom Penh called for an “immediate ceasefire”.

A long-running border dispute erupted into intense conflict involving jets, artillery, tanks and ground troops on Thursday, prompting the UN Security Council (UNSC) to hold an emergency meeting on the crisis on Friday.

“I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this war, but it very much reminds me of the conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt,” Trump said.

Trump also indicated he would not move forward on trade deals with either nation until fighting has stopped.

Cambodia’s defence ministry said 13 people were now confirmed killed in the fighting, including eight civilians and five soldiers, with 71 people wounded.

In Thailand, the army said five soldiers were killed on Friday, taking the toll there to 20 — 14 civilians and six military.

The death toll across the two countries is now higher than the 28 killed in the last major round of fighting between 2008 and 2011.

Both sides reported a clash around 5am (3am PKT), with Cambodia accusing Thai forces of firing “five heavy artillery shells” into locations in Pursat province, which borders Thailand’s Trat province.

The fighting has forced more than 138,000 people to be evacuated from Thailand’s border regions, with more than 35,000 driven from their homes in Cambodia.

After the closed meeting of the UNSC in New York, Cambodia’s UN Ambassador Chhea Keo said his country wanted a ceasefire.

“Cambodia asked for an immediate ceasefire — unconditionally — and we also call for the peaceful solution of the dispute,” he told reporters.

Border row

Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said on Friday, before the UN meeting was held, that Bangkok was open to talks, possibly aided by Malaysia.

“We are ready, if Cambodia would like to settle this matter via diplomatic channels, bilaterally, or even through Malaysia, we are ready to do that. But so far we have not had any response,” Nikorndej told AFP.

Malaysia currently holds the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations regional bloc, of which Thailand and Cambodia are both members.

Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has warned that if the situation escalates, “it could develop into war”.

Both sides blamed each other for firing first, while Thailand accused Cambodia of targeting civilian infrastructure, including a hospital hit by shells and a petrol station hit by at least one rocket.

Cambodia has accused Thai forces of using cluster munitions.

At the UN, Cambodia’s envoy questioned Thailand’s assertion that his country, which is smaller and less militarily developed than its neighbour, had initiated the conflict.

“[The Security Council] called for both parties to [show] maximum restraint and resort to a diplomatic solution. That is what we are calling for as well,” said Chhea Keo.

The fighting marks a dramatic escalation in a long-running dispute between the neighbours — both popular destinations for millions of foreign tourists — over their shared 800-kilometre border.

Dozens of kilometres in several areas are contested and fighting broke out between 2008 and 2011, leaving at least 28 people dead and tens of thousands displaced.

A UN court ruling in 2013 settled the matter for over a decade, but the current crisis erupted in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a new clash.