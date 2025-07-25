E-Paper | July 25, 2025

Nine people killed, 16 injured as bus crashes in Vietnam

Reuters Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 12:13pm

At least nine people, including children, were killed in central Vietnam when a bus crashed early on Friday, the government said.

The accident, which took place at 1:45am in the central province of Ha Tinh, left another 16 injured, the government said in a statement.

Traffic accidents are common in Vietnam, with road crashes killing 5,024 people in the first half of this year, down from 5,343 in the same period of 2024, according to data from the government’s National Statistics Office.

The government report said the bus was en route from the capital Hanoi to Danang when it veered off the road and hit traffic signposts before rolling over.

All of the injured have been hospitalised with multiple injuries, the government said, adding that the dead are aged between four and 49.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Litmus test for UN
Updated 25 Jul, 2025

Litmus test for UN

The horror unfolding in Gaza is a collapse of the very global norms the UN was founded to uphold.
D.G. Khan lawlessness
Updated 25 Jul, 2025

D.G. Khan lawlessness

The region risks becoming another flashpoint unless the network of militants and gangs is completely dismantled.
Dower ruling
25 Jul, 2025

Dower ruling

IT is always encouraging to see the Supreme Court act with moral clarity on issues that often go unaddressed. On...
Justice or spectacle?
Updated 24 Jul, 2025

Justice or spectacle?

Prosecuting them under standard criminal laws would have sufficed.
Privatising Discos
24 Jul, 2025

Privatising Discos

A TOP official of the Privatisation Commission has informed a parliamentary panel that the government plans to ...
Failed approach
24 Jul, 2025

Failed approach

APPARENTLY, Pakistan were weighed down by the promise they had made. Salman Ali Agha’s men kept only half of it ...