Nine people killed, 16 injured as bus crashes in Vietnam

At least nine people, including children, were killed in central Vietnam when a bus crashed early on Friday, the government said.

The accident, which took place at 1:45am in the central province of Ha Tinh, left another 16 injured, the government said in a statement.

Traffic accidents are common in Vietnam, with road crashes killing 5,024 people in the first half of this year, down from 5,343 in the same period of 2024, according to data from the government’s National Statistics Office.

The government report said the bus was en route from the capital Hanoi to Danang when it veered off the road and hit traffic signposts before rolling over.

All of the injured have been hospitalised with multiple injuries, the government said, adding that the dead are aged between four and 49.