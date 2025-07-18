Pakistan’s Hasnain Akhtar wins U17 World Snooker Championship

Pakistan’s Hasnain Akhtar beat Wales’ Riley Powell in the final of the International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF) World U17 Snooker Championship in Bahrain’s Manama city on Friday to win the tournament.

Hasnain won the final against his opponent 4-0.

Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif’s match against India’s Brijesh Damani is also underway in the final of the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship 2025 today.

The former world amateur champion advanced to the final after securing a 4-2 win over India’s Manan Chandra in the semi-final held on Thursday at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain. The frame scores were 118-6, 0-84, 25-76, 92-11, 87-62, and 72-41.

View this post on Instagram

Asif qualified for the semifinals of the masters after defeating Habib Sabah (Bahrain) 4-0 (68(68)-8, 57-37, 68(68)-8, 40(40)-8) in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Asif defeated Mohamed Shehab (UAE) 4-2 (56-68, 21-72, 57-21, 80(80)-0, 68-45(43), 68-58).

The championship featured 43 players from 15 nations divided into 11 groups. The top two players from each group were to advance to the knockout last-22 round.

View this post on Instagram

A day earlier, Akhtar moved in the final of the IBSF World Masters U17, U21 and Men 6Red Snooker Championships 2025 being held in Manama, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Akhtar beat Oliwier Nizialek of Poland 4-1 (76(41,34)-1, 69-8, 88(46,42)-0, 62-37) in the semi-final of the mega event. In the pre-quarterfinals, he had beaten Mutasim Al Saadi (Oman) 3-0 (75-41, 56(37)-31, 81-06).