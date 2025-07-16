E-Paper | July 16, 2025

Man stabbed to death over ‘honour’ in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 09:53am

KARACHI: A man was killed over so-called honour in Sharifabad on Tuesday evening, police said.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi told Dawn that Ahmed Afzal, 30, was stabbed to death inside an apartment at Al-Karam Square, Block-4.

The police have arrested the suspect, Farrukh, and recovered the knife used in the incident.

The SSP said that as per an initial probe, the held suspect killed Afzal for having alleged illicit relations with his wife. The suspect’s wife was also taken into custody for interrogation.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The next deluge
Updated 16 Jul, 2025

The next deluge

Pakistan, and others vulnerable to climatic extremes, must heed the warning before the next deluge arrives — because it surely will.
FC revamp
16 Jul, 2025

FC revamp

WHAT’S in a name? The civilian paramilitary force hitherto known as the Frontier Constabulary will continue to...
Simplified tax forms
16 Jul, 2025

Simplified tax forms

THE rollout of a new interactive tax return form should ease filing by simplifying the procedure, addressing a...
Consolidating gains
Updated 15 Jul, 2025

Consolidating gains

It would not be incorrect to say that the economy is still just a shock away from relapsing into another crisis.
Second thoughts
15 Jul, 2025

Second thoughts

AND, just like that, the PTI’s ill-timed ‘Second Pakistan Movement’ seems to have been put to rest. The...
Wounded women
15 Jul, 2025

Wounded women

MORALITY is a woman’s burden to bear, and the chilling upsurge in gender-based crimes is a reminder of how...