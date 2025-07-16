Man stabbed to death over ‘honour’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A man was killed over so-called honour in Sharifabad on Tuesday evening, police said.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi told Dawn that Ahmed Afzal, 30, was stabbed to death inside an apartment at Al-Karam Square, Block-4.

The police have arrested the suspect, Farrukh, and recovered the knife used in the incident.

The SSP said that as per an initial probe, the held suspect killed Afzal for having alleged illicit relations with his wife. The suspect’s wife was also taken into custody for interrogation.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2025