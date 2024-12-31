‘Honour’ crimes continued to persist in 2024, threatening Pakistani women’s lives

These cases are not just statistics; they reflect the violent stripping of women's autonomy and dignity under the guise of family 'honour'.

In Pakistan, ‘honour’ killings continued to claim the lives of women throughout 2024, perpetuated by deeply ingrained societal beliefs about family dignity and shame.

As the year draws to a close, the pattern persists, with women across the country falling victim to violence. These cases are not mere statistics — they represent the harsh reality faced by countless women, where personal autonomy and dignity are violently stripped away under the guise of preserving family ‘honour’.

In October this year, a man murdered four women in his family, including his mother, in a fit of rage over their TikTok videos. He told the police the videos spread “immodesty and shamelessness, tarnishing the family’s reputation”.

Another year of continued brutality

In December, Amina Bibi, a mother of three, was shot dead by her brother, Zafar Hussain, in the Qasimpur area of Pakpattan. Hussain told the police he thought his sister had a “questionable character”.

In November, a mother of five was brutally killed in Faisalabad by her husband and younger brother, allegedly to protect the family’s ‘honour’. Accused of having an affair, the victim was attacked at home with bricks, leading to fatal injuries. Her body was later dumped in a nullah through a donkey cart.

In September, Saira, 19, and her husband lost their lives in an alleged ‘honour’ killing incident in Karachi’s Orangi Town. The suspect, Saira’s brother, was arrested for allegedly shooting the couple, who had married a month earlier against the family’s wishes.

In August, 20-year-old Shaheena Bibi was killed by her father and brother in the name of ‘honour’ in Fazilwala, Lodhran. Shaheena had previously eloped with the man she loved but was brought back home, only to be murdered.

In July, Mohabbat Khan allegedly murdered his wife, Shahnaz (45), and daughter, Samia (18), in Lahore’s Alfalah Town to preserve his so-called honour, The suspect attacked the two women with a dagger, leaving them dead on the spot.

Other similar incidents throughout the year continued to illustrate the brutal continuation of ‘honour’ killings under various justifications.

Data from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) shows that in 2024, ‘honour’ killings continued to be a serious issue across Pakistan, with particularly high figures in Sindh and Punjab. From January to November, a total of 346 people fell victim to ‘honour’ crimes in the country.

The previous two years also saw a consistent rise in murders related to the so-called ‘honour’.

Bar chart comparing ‘honour’ killings for 2024, 2023, and 2022. — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP)

In 2023, the country saw a total of 490 ‘honour’ killing incidents taking place, while in 2022, as many as 590 people lost their lives to ‘honour’ killings.

Cultural roots and prevalence

‘Honour’ killings refer to the murder of individuals, predominantly women and girls, by family members who believe the victim has brought dishonour upon the family.

Per Honour-Based Violence Awareness Network, the practice is rampant in patriarchal societies, particularly in Pakistan, India, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, where male family members are tasked with maintaining the honour of the family, often at the expense of the woman’s autonomy.

According to the Encyclopaedia Britannica, victims of ‘honour’ killings are typically accused of committing “immoral” acts, ranging from conversing with unrelated men to engaging in premarital physical relations, even if they are victims of rape or assault.

A selection of news clippings from Dawn newspaper in different months of 2024. — Sarah B. Haider

However, news reports show that a woman may also be targeted for rejecting an arranged marriage, marrying of her own choice, seeking a divorce, or attempting to separate from an abusive partner.

Even the mere suspicion of behaviour that could tarnish the family’s reputation can lead to violence, with these judgments often based on subjective perceptions rather than facts. Paradoxically, female relatives sometimes defend or even assist in carrying out these killings.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) estimates that up to 5,000 women are killed each year in the name of ‘honour’. Experts, however, believe that many ‘honour’ killings are not reported at all or are classified as suicides or accidents.

What fuels ‘honour’ killings?

Tahira Abdullah, a human rights defender, highlighted several societal factors that drive the increase in Gender-Based Violence (GBV), including ‘honour’ killings.

She pointed to patriarchy, sexism, rising misogyny, and toxic masculinity as key drivers, highlighting the persistence of archaic notions of “honour/dishonour,” with men’s honour often seen as residing in women’s bodies, contributed to the rise in crimes.

Women continue to be perceived as property or chattel owned by men, and daughters are considered an economic and socio-cultural burden, she said, while also attributing the rise in violence to the influences of feudalism and tribalism, as well as factors such as poverty, ignorance, and illiteracy.

Women protesting against ‘honour’ killing incidents in Pakistan. — Reuters

“The gender-biased education system, including biased curricula, textbooks, and teachers, play a significant role,” she told Dawn.com, citing the negative impact of toxic social media that glorifies violence, contributing to an increasingly brutalised society.

“Furthermore, the disrespectful portrayal of women on entertainment channels, especially in TV dramas, celebrity interviews, and late-night ‘humour’ shows, coupled with the non-adherence to media ethics and an agreed code of conduct, all contribute to the growing problem,” she said.

Legal responses and loopholes

The first law addressing ‘honour’ killings in Pakistan was introduced in 2004, defining the offence under Section 299 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

In 2016, the Criminal Law (Amendment) (Offences in the Name of Pretext of Honour) Act of 2016, was passed, following the brutal murder of Qandeel Baloch, who fell victim to an ‘honour’ killing orchestrated by her brother.

“The 2016 amendment was aimed at addressing a crucial issue in such cases: when an ‘honour’ killing incident takes place, it typically involves a family matter. After the crime, both parties often reach a compromise, meaning the father, as the complainant, may pardon his son, preventing any punishment,” said Muhammad Usman Warraich, a high court advocate.

Image featuring a wooden gavel in a courtroom setting, focusing on professionalism and the theme of justice. — ChatGPT

Since the offence of murder under Section 302 of the PPC is compoundable — meaning that matters can be settled or resolved by mutual agreement — perpetrators could avoid punishment if the complainant forgave them.

In response, the 2016 amendment made a crucial change by introducing Section 311, which addresses ‘fasad fil arz’ — a violent act that disrupts societal peace. This amendment ensured that when an ‘honour’ killing occurs, the state can intervene if the complainant pardons the offender.

“Under Section 311, the state becomes the complainant, as this provision is non-compoundable, and the case must proceed to a logical conclusion. The punishment for ‘honour’ killings, under Sections 311 and 302, includes the death sentence or life imprisonment. The option for a 25-year sentence under Section 302C is not applicable when Section 311 is invoked,” he explained.

Advocate Warraich, however, emphasised that while the 2016 amendment brought necessary changes, the original law of 2004 remains foundational.

However, outdated procedural laws, rooted in the colonial framework of 1860, hinder the effective implementation of reforms. “These outdated laws require comprehensive reform to address contemporary issues more effectively,” he added.

Barrister Rida Tahir, advocate high court, also highlighted significant loopholes in the law, particularly in proving intent.

“In lieu of a confession by the accused or strong evidence against him/her, it is difficult to prove whether an ‘honour’ killing was committed or a murder. Moreover, the language of the law leaves it up to the discretion of the Court to punish the accused in cases of ‘honour’ killing,” she said.

Systemic challenges

Underreporting of violence against women (VAW), including ‘honour’ killings and domestic violence, remains a critical issue in Pakistan. Several barriers contribute to the problem, including stigma, male-dominated institutions, and a lack of resources.

Barrister Tahir talked about the challenges women face when interacting with law enforcement.

“Due to socio-cultural discriminatory attitudes, the female victims of SGBV are stigmatised and often blamed rather than supported. Due to this, women are often unreasonably exposed to inequality and prejudice while pursuing assistance from the police force,” she said.

Violence Against Women Centre in Multan. — Punjab Women’s Protection Authority

The male-dominated police force and the insensitive treatment by officers often discourage victims from reporting crimes. Efforts to improve the situation, such as women’s police stations, gender protection units, and one-stop protection centres, have had some success.

Still, these facilities remain scarce in many areas, because of which their impact becomes limited, Tahir said.

Women police personnel speak to women during a search operation on the outskirts of Karachi on November 17, 2023. —AFP/File

Another critical issue is the shortage of female medico-legal personnel across Pakistan, which prevents many women from accessing essential services, worsening the problem.

“Even though reporting of the VAW cases has increased in the past few years, which may seem like the VAW cases have increased, still, many cases of VAW remain widely unreported,” she said.

The lawyer added that there was a dire need for gender-sensitisation training for both police and judges, along with increased legal awareness to help survivors navigate the system effectively.

Imaan Mazari, a human rights lawyer and activist, pointed out that many victims face immense financial and social pressures, leaving them with little choice but to remain in abusive situations.

“Many women don’t have family or other support structures. While the system can, of course, be revamped and strengthened to streamline legal processes and provide better support structures for women/survivors, massive awareness campaigns along with actual empowerment/employment initiatives need to be prioritised and expanded,” she told Dawn.com.

She said that doing so would enable women facing violence to have the resources to leave and fight their legal battles while ensuring their physical and emotional safety.

Extra-legal powers

Nadia Rahman, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for research in South Asia, had talked about another critical issue: the extra-legal power of jirgas or tribal councils.

“The continued failure of the Government of Pakistan to curb the extra-legal power of jirgas or tribal councils to run parallel legal systems perpetuating patriarchal violence with impunity is extremely concerning,” she had said in a statement issued last year.

Rahman further pointed out that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has ruled that the operation of these councils is contrary to the country’s international obligations under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international conventions.

She added: “While repeated so-called ‘honour killings’ have resulted in legislative amendments and societal outrage in the country, they remain unabated. It is not enough to arrest people after such attacks take place. The authorities must end impunity for violence and abolish so-called village and tribal councils that prescribe such horrific crimes.”

Impunity

The persistence of ‘honour’ crimes in Pakistan stems from deeply entrenched societal attitudes and weak enforcement mechanisms that embolden perpetrators.

Mazari explained that the lack of certainty in punishment perpetuates a culture of impunity.

“Where there is no certainty of punishment, and in fact impunity for even the most heinous offences, the existence of laws in itself doesn’t mean very much. The mindset of offenders and society at large has not changed,” she noted.

Law enforcement practices often fail to hold perpetrators accountable. Police officers — frequently the first responders in cases of domestic violence — sometimes advise victims to resolve matters privately, reinforcing cycles of impunity, she said.

This reluctance to treat such crimes with the seriousness they demand undermines efforts to establish a culture of justice.

In cases of domestic violence, police officers — often the first responders — are sometimes inclined to advise victims to resolve matters privately, reinforcing the cycle of impunity, she said.

Silhouette of a woman symbolising victims of ‘honour’ crimes, overshadowed by the towering figure of impunity. — ChatGPT

Syed Miqdad Mehdi, a legal expert and human rights activist, also pointed out the systemic flaws that allow offenders to evade accountability — such as weak investigations, ineffective prosecutions, and hostile witnesses — which collectively create significant barriers to justice.

“The role of family dynamics further complicates cases, as relatives often seek to settle matters outside the court, undermining the legal process,” he said.

Image showing two men in handcuffs. — Reuters

He called for systemic reforms to ensure accountability, including strengthening law enforcement capacity, addressing procedural loopholes, and improving the prosecution process.

“Ensuring justice and protecting vulnerable women requires a coordinated effort to uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability.”

Without meaningful action to address these societal and institutional failures, honour crimes are likely to persist, leaving survivors without recourse and emboldening offenders to act without fear of consequences.

Header Image: Generated with Midjourney