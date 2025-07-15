Children among 10 killed as rain lashes cities across KP

PESHAWAR: Ten people, including eight children, were killed in separate rain- related incidents across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

The deaths were reported in Bajaur, Khyber, Malakand, Kohat and Lakki Marwat districts. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed six deaths.

According to it, a boundary wall collapsed in Mamund tehsil of Bajaur, killing a woman. Similarly, two children were washed away in flash floods in Chora area of Jamrud, while a roof collapse incident in Kohat claimed a life.

Two minor girls were killed as a wall collapsed on them in Batkhela area of Malakand region.

Downpour damages roads and bridges; causes power suspension

In Lakki Marwat district, four children drowned in a rainwater pond in the Daulatkhel area of Lakki Marwat district.

A resident said the rural locality received heavy downpour on Sunday night, filling the deep ditch with water.

“The boys, aged between 9-12, got stuck in the deep water while bathing in it. Local divers rushed there and pulled out their bodies,” he said.

A Rescue 1122 official said that divers were sent along with a medical team to the rural area after the control room learned about the incident.

He identified the deceased as Rahimullah, Fahimullah, Fahad and Hamad and said that the bodies were transported to the Government City Hospital.

A hospital official said that the boys had died before reaching the emergency ward. He said that the bodies were handed over to the relatives after fulfilling formalities.

On Sunday night, rain with strong winds lashed urban and rural parts of the district, inundating roads and streets and suspending power supply.

The downpour damaged road infrastructure and bridges in some areas and caused suspension of traffic on the Darra Tang Road.

Goods and public transport vehicles travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab stranded, adding to the troubles of transporters and commuters.

Deputy commissioner Zeeshan Abdullah dispatched government officials along with heavy machinery to the site to repair the damaged road and restore traffic movement.

Torrential rains and sudden flash floods late Monday night caused widespread destruction in multiple areas of birmal tehsil, Lower South Waziristan. According to the district administration officials, at least two mud houses were completely destroyed, over 15 rooms collapsed, and fertile agricultural land along with fruit orchards were washed away by the raging floodwaters.

In the Azam Warsak Nargasi area, the house of prominent tribal elder Haji Said Ullah was entirely destroyed in the flood. In the Warai Noor area, the boundary walls and roofs of a house caved in, while a nearby well was also swept away. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the family members remained safe.

Strong winds accompanying the rainstorm also blew away solar panels installed on the rooftops of several houses, resulting in disruption of local electricity supply. Life in the affected areas was severely affected, with residents struggling to access food and essential services.

Meanwhile, the Wana–Gomal Zam Road, a vital transport artery connecting South Waziristan Lower with other regions, was once again blocked due to fresh landslides. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Khalid Qayum, multiple sections of the road, particularly around Sheenikai, have been completely buried under debris, and no clearance operation was initiated. Traffic was diverted to the Wana-Jandola Road, which is also facing congestion and delays.

Met department forecast for Monday night predicted rain showers with thunderstorm and gusty winds is likely at scattered places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Torghar, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places during the period.

Meanwhile, a statement issued here stated that the minister for the local government department put all the relevant agencies on alert during the current spell. It said that following the heavy rains on Sunday in Peshawar and other parts of the province, institutions operating under the LG department took immediate and effective measures, and teams remained active in the field to handle any emergency situation.

According to a Peshawar Development Authority report, at around 4pm, heavy rain and strong winds led to water accumulation on roads in various areas of Hayatabad. However, no drain closure was reported.

All accumulated water was drained within two to three hours after the rain stopped. The areas where water accumulated included Bagh Naran Chowk, PSO Pump Phase III, Phase IV Underpass, Aramco Pump Phase V, Tatara Park Chowk, near Zarghoni Mosque, and some roads in Phase I and Sector D-1.

Mr Khan said the safety and convenience of people during the monsoon was the administration’s top priority. He said all departments should remain alert to deal with any emergency promptly.

