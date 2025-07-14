E-Paper | July 14, 2025

4 children killed after drowning in a pond in KP’s Lakki Marwat

Umar Bacha Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 03:45pm

Four children drowned while bathing in a pond in the Daulat Khel area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district on Monday, according to a Rescue 1122 official.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Spokesperson Rescue 1122 Bilal Ahmad Faizi said, “The bodies of the children were recovered after a search operation and transported to the city hospital in Lakki Marwat. All four children were residents of Daulat Khel and were related to each other.”

The dead bodies have been handed over to the relatives, Faizi added.

On July 13, two children were swept away by a flash flood triggered by rain in KP’s Khyber district.

Last month, two teenagers drowned while bathing in the Nendhyar River of the province’s Battagram district.

On June 27, at least 13 tourists drowned in the flooded River Swat after being caught in the gushing water while having breakfast on the riverbank, rescue officials confirmed.

Also last month, two women and as many children drowned after a boat carrying tourists capsized in the Shahi Bagh lake in Kalam area of Swat.

