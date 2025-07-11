Roof collapse injures 6 as heavy rains cause flooding in KP’s Charsadda

Six members of a family, including four children, were injured after the roof of a mud house collapsed due to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda district in the early hours of Friday, a rescue official said.

Rescue 1122, Charsadda’s District Emergency Officer Jawad Ali told Dawn.com that the incident occurred in the Omarzai area, where the roof of a house collapsed, adding that his team responded promptly and recovered the injured from the debris.

“The injured were transported to the district headquarters hospital in Charsadda for medical assistance,” he said. “The Rescue 1122 team had also provided first aid to the injured on the spot and in the ambulances; they seemed out of danger.”

According to the DEO Ali, four of the injured were guests from Karachi. Of the four children, aged five to nine, three suffered multiple injuries, while the fourth suffered a forehead wound.

The DEO appealed to the public to take precautionary measures during the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, Ali and Charsadda Deputy Commissioner Azmat Wazir both said in statements that the water level in the Pali Dam surged due to heavy rains on the night of July 10 and 11, causing a flooding situation in the Jundi River.

They added that Rescue 1122, civil defence, revenue and administration teams had been alerted and were in the field to monitor the situation.

“Rescue 1122 Charsadda took timely action on the flood situation in the Jundi river,” the DEO said, adding that he personally supervised the operations.

He said six ambulances, a disaster vehicle, a water rescue vehicle, and a total of 90 rescue personnel participated in the operations.

“A total of 105 people were rescued and taken to safe places in the affected areas”, Ali said, adding that four people were rescued from Sherpao Kanyur and 10 people were taken to a safe place from Omarzai. Similarly, 76 people were taken to shelter homes from Gedar Kaly.

The deputy commissioner urged the public to avoid visiting the riverside this season, as has already been banned, to avoid any mishap.

Monsoon rains fall across the region from June to September, offering respite from the summer heat. They are crucial to replenishing water supplies and agriculture, and therefore, the livelihoods of millions of farmers and food security. However, they also trigger deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.

On Thursday, the KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) alerted the district administrations across the province to the possibility of floods due to a new spell of torrential rains from July 11 to 17.

On Sunday, six people lost their lives while one person was injured amid flash floods and heavy rain across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the PDMAs of both provinces. Heavy rainfall and flash floods have wreaked havoc in the province in June and are set to continue.

Meanwhile, due to a significant rise in temperature, accelerating snow and glacier melt have triggered flash floods and landslides in various areas of KP and Gilgit-Baltistan. Two boys drowned in the Indus River in the Torghar district and Jabba nullah of KP’s Mansehra on Tuesday.