Woman throws herself, two minor sons in front of train in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: An unidentified young woman, along with her two minor children, allegedly died after she threw herself and the kids in front of a running goods train near Ashiana Housing Society, Jhal Road, in the early hours of Sunday.

Eyewitnesses informed police that the woman, along with her minor sons, aged one and three years, was walking along the Lahore-Karachi railway track.

They said that despite being warned of the approaching goods train by a passerby, the woman wrapped her arms around the children and jumped onto the track. All of them were run over by the train and died instantly.

Teams of Railway police, Ghala Mandi police and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and collected evidence and recorded witnesses’ statements, while Rescue 1122 staff shifted the bodies to the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital.

Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased woman.

Ghala Mandi police Sub Inspector Imtiaz says that woman’s fingerprints have been sent to Nadra Lahore office for identification. SHO Mr Amjad said that announcements were made in nearby localities through mosques, besides issuance of handouts to local social media platforms, asking the public to share information, if any, about the deceased woman.

POISONED: A commission agent was allegedly poisoned to death by his friend for demanding back Rs1.2m he had lent to the suspect at 69/12-L village of Chichawatni.

As per police, Bashir Ahmed had lent Rs1.2m to his friend Ranjha last year.

When Bashir demanded his money back, Ranjha appeared reluctant. However, on being pushed by Bashir, Ranjha invited him to his house to return the amount.

When Bashir arrived at his house, with his maternal uncle Qadir Bakish, Ranjha was present there along with Mukhtar and an unknown man.

During the meeting, tea was served. Before taking tea, Qadir went out to buy cigarettes. When he was returning, he saw Ranjha, Mukhtar and their friend fleeing the house, where he found Bashir vomiting blood. He died instantly. The police say that initial investigations show that he was poisoned. An FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made so far.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2025