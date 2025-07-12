E-Paper | July 12, 2025

Over 270 students receive counselling on pursuing studies in US

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 12, 2025 Updated July 12, 2025 12:11pm

ISLAMABAD: Over 270 students gathered in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi this week in preparation to travel to the United States to begin bachelor’s, master’s and PhD programmes at US universities, a statement issued by organisers said.

“EducationUSA at the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) hosted these annual pre-departure orientations (PDOs) to prepare students for the educational and cultural journey ahead. Discussion topics included classroom and campus life, resources for international students, and adapting to new cultural experiences,” the statement read.

Parents, school counsellors and alumni of US institutions also joined the discussions to help ensure the students’ successful transition.

According to the Institute of International Education’s 2024 Open Doors report, nearly 11,000 Pakistanis were enrolled at US institutions last year—an all-time high for Pakistan and an 8.1 per cent increase over the previous year.

“Pakistan is home to thousands of alumni of US colleges and universities,” said US Embassy Islamabad Minister Counsellor for Public Diplomacy Lisa Swenarski.

“We are extremely proud to support students through EducationUSA’s advising services, which make it possible for smart and motivated Pakistani students to have life-changing educational experiences in the United States, enrich our campuses and culture, and return home to become the future leaders of their country,” she said.

The PDO is the final step in EducationUSA’s advising programme, which guides hundreds of Pakistani students each year through the application process for admission to US colleges and universities.

The event also serves as a celebration of the students’ achievements before they depart for campuses across the United States.

“We are committed to supporting and encouraging Pakistani students to realise their dream of higher education in the United States,” said USEFP Executive Director Dr Peter Moran.

“A US education has the power to change the trajectory of a student’s life. Our EducationUSA advisers, many of whom are US graduates themselves, help students prepare for their journeys with practical tools that will help make their endeavours successful. We look forward to seeing students thrive at US institutions and then contribute toward addressing local and global challenges following the completion of their programmes,” he said.

Education USA is the official US government source of information on US higher education.

“It offers accurate, comprehensive, and current information on accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States, as well as free guidance and assistance to students interested in applying to US colleges and universities.

“In Pakistan, EducationUSA is hosted at USEFP,” the statement read.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2025

