Sindh cabinet approves Rs10bn loan for KWSC to end water shortage in Karachi’s DHA, Clifton

KARACHI: The long-standing water woes of residents in Clifton and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) may come to an end within a year as the Sindh cabinet has finally approved a Rs10.56 billion interest-free loan for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) to lay a 24-inch diameter dedicated pipeline from Dumlottee to these upscale areas of the city.

The project, approved by the KWSC in Feb 2025, involves laying a 36-km dedicated pipeline to the DHA along with the construction of a pumping station, forebay and a filtration plant.

Clifton and DHA have faced an acute shortage of water for years. The approved pipeline is designed to carry 10 million gallons per day (MGD) to the affected localities.

Although the plan for a dedicated DHA pipeline has been under consideration for several years, the Cantonment Board Clifton previously opposed it due to financial constraints.

CM Murad asks water utility to complete laying of dedicated 36-km long pipeline from Dumlottee within 11 months

A press statement, issued by the CM House on Tuesday, said that the cabinet approved the interest-free loan to address Karachi’s worsening water crisis, particularly in the DHA, where residents currently receive only four to five MGD, far below the growing demand.

The meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and senior officers from relevant departments.

The CM directed the water utility to complete the project within 11 months, stressing the urgency of long-term water solutions for the city’s rapidly expanding population.

To accelerate coal transport from Thar to the port, the cabinet approved Rs45.02bn for a railway project linking Islamkot (Thar Coalfield) to Chorr, as part of a joint venture with the federal government.

The project includes a 105-km rail line, a 9-km dual track from Bin Qasim to Port Qasim and a coal unloading terminal.

The cabinet approved the allocation of 248 acres for the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M-6), valued at Rs667.23m.

Additional reservations were authorised across Jamshoro, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Naushahro Feroze, subject to departmental NOCs.

The cabinet endorsed the Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Rules, 2025, introducing clear procedures for registration, e-filing and record-keeping by agricultural income earners.

Under the new rules, agricultural owners must register with the Sindh Revenue Board using Form AIT-01 and the Tax Returns (Form AIT-03) must be submitted with evidence of payment.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2025