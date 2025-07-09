Underage driver remanded in police custody in Lahore

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate at district courts on Tuesday granted a four-day physical remand of an underage driver accused of crushing a young man to death and injuring several others in Shahdara Town.

Magistrate Rana Sheharyar conducted the remand proceedings after the police presented the suspect, Hashir Ali.

The investigating officer said the suspect was a minor and a student of Grade 7. He said custody of the suspect was required to verify his age and further investigation.

The counsel, appearing on behalf of the suspect, opposed the remand request but the magistrate allowed the prosecution’s plea.

The magistrate approved physical remand of the suspect for four days and directed the police to produce him again after completion of the remand period along with the investigation report.

According to police, the underage driver was driving a black SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) at over 120kph on a road leading to a village in Shahdara when he hit at least three motorcycles.

In the incident, Malik Amin died on the spot while his brother, Malik Farid, was among the injured persons who were shifted to hospital.

Initial investigation reveals the SUV belonged to the owner of the house where the boy lived along with his maternal grandmother.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2025