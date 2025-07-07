One dead, 15 injured in separate Swat incidents: rescue official

A person was killed and 15 others were injured in two separate accidents on Monday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district, rescue officials said.

According to Rescue 1122 Swat spokesperson Niaz Khan, “Eleven seminary students were injured when a pickup vehicle lost control and crashed near the Kedam police checkpoint in Swat’s Bahrain town.

“The students, who hailed from Kalam, were on their way home after their holidays in Batkhela Town.”

He said the Rescue 1122 medical team swiftly arrived at the site of the incident after receiving a report. “After administering initial medical aid, the injured were transferred to nearby hospitals. Three students, who were declared severely injured, were safely transported to the Civil Hospital in Madyan.”

In another incident, he said a man was killed while four others sustained injuries when a three-wheeler plunged into a deep ravine after its brakes failed. The driver died on the spot, Khan said.

Fatal accidents are common on roads in the mountainous regions of the country due to traffic rule violations, treacherous terrain, and poor infrastructure.

Earlier this month, six members of a family were killed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir when their car veered off the road and plummeted hundreds of feet, crashing onto the right bank of the Neelum River, officials said.

The accident occurred at a sharp bend on the Neelum Valley road near Chilyana village, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of Muzaffarabad.

On June 25, four people were killed and two injured in separate road accidents.

Rahimabad police said a passenger bus collided with a car travelling to Buner near the Odigram area, resulting in the deaths of Altaf Rehman, Yasir Khan and Fida Mohammad, residents of the Deewana Baba Degar area of Buner. Khalil Zada, a resident of Gagra Buner, was injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, two motorcycles collided in the Malaki Dam area of Barikot, resulting in the death of one rider and injuries to another. The injured individuals from both accidents were transferred to local hospitals for treatment.