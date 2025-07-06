Ashura procession underway in Karachi amid tight security

Karachi’s central mourning procession of Ashura commenced at Nishtar Park on Sunday amid tight security, police said.

Yaum-i-Ashura is observed every year on Muharram 10 with solemnity to pay homage to Imam Husain — the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — and other martyrs of Karbala.

Earlier in the week, Karachi Traffic Police issued a traffic plan for Muharram 8 to 10, outlining the procession routes as well as alternative traffic flows.

Stringent security measures are being taken across the country, such as army deployment as well as a crackdown on sectarian content and hate mongers, ahead of Ashura (Muharram 10), being observed today.

The Ashura majlis in Karachi commenced at Nishtar Park, according to an alert from the police. “The number of participants is approximately 3500 to 4000 and it is being led by Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi.”

Traffic has been closed from main Numaish to MA Jinnah Road up to Kharadar Husseinia Irania Imam Bargah, with the exception of Bab-e-Urdu Chowk, Karachi traffic police said in a post on X.

A total of 7,004 police personnel are present for surveillance and security for the main procession.

Additionally, 733 NGOs, as well as senior officers of Karachi Police, and 6,271 head constables and constables are performing duty today. Expert police snipers have also been deployed alongside the main procession.

“Traffic police officers and personnel have been deployed to maintain traffic flow on the main procession routes and crossings, including alternative traffic routes arranged for the 10th Muharram procession, so as to keep the traffic flowing by keeping the public safe from any inconvenience,” said a statement from the office of Karachi’s additional inspector general of police.

“Karachi Police is providing complete security to the mourners participating in the 10th Muharram processions.”

The statement urged the public to keep an eye on their surroundings and immediately inform the police on Madadgar 15 of any suspicious or unusual situation.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid rich tribute to the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, saying that Ashura gives us a message of sacrifice, truthfulness, sincere determination, and standing up for the truth.

In their separate messages on Yaum-i-Ashura, they urged the nation to uphold the values and principles of fortitude and courage demonstrated by the martyrs of Karbala and to exhibit perseverance in the face of trials, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

President Zardari said that Karbala is a symbol of an eternal struggle against falsehood. “This day is not only an unparalleled story of sacrifice, loyalty, and patience but also a bright lamp that shows the path of truth and righteousness in the darkness of every era.”

In his message, PM Shehbaz said: “Karbala teaches us that although the path of truth is difficult, it is the path that leads to the pleasure of Allah Almighty and the satisfaction of hearts and eternal prosperity.”

He said the message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is not limited to his time but is a universal message, which even today convinces us that a Muslim stands for the truth, supports the oppressed, and advocates justice in all circumstances.