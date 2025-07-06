E-Paper | July 06, 2025

Ashura procession underway in Karachi amid tight security

Imtiaz Ali | Dawn.com Published July 6, 2025 Updated July 6, 2025 10:58am

Karachi’s central mourning procession of Ashura commenced at Nishtar Park on Sunday amid tight security, police said.

Yaum-i-Ashura is observed every year on Muharram 10 with solemnity to pay homage to Imam Husain — the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — and other martyrs of Karbala.

Earlier in the week, Karachi Traffic Police issued a traffic plan for Muharram 8 to 10, outlining the procession routes as well as alternative traffic flows.

Stringent security measures are being taken across the country, such as army deployment as well as a crackdown on sectarian content and hate mongers, ahead of Ashura (Muharram 10), being observed today.

The Ashura majlis in Karachi commenced at Nishtar Park, according to an alert from the police. “The number of participants is approximately 3500 to 4000 and it is being led by Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi.”

Traffic has been closed from main Numaish to MA Jinnah Road up to Kharadar Husseinia Irania Imam Bargah, with the exception of Bab-e-Urdu Chowk, Karachi traffic police said in a post on X.

A total of 7,004 police personnel are present for surveillance and security for the main procession.

Additionally, 733 NGOs, as well as senior officers of Karachi Police, and 6,271 head constables and constables are performing duty today. Expert police snipers have also been deployed alongside the main procession.

“Traffic police officers and personnel have been deployed to maintain traffic flow on the main procession routes and crossings, including alternative traffic routes arranged for the 10th Muharram procession, so as to keep the traffic flowing by keeping the public safe from any inconvenience,” said a statement from the office of Karachi’s additional inspector general of police.

“Karachi Police is providing complete security to the mourners participating in the 10th Muharram processions.”

The statement urged the public to keep an eye on their surroundings and immediately inform the police on Madadgar 15 of any suspicious or unusual situation.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid rich tribute to the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, saying that Ashura gives us a message of sacrifice, truthfulness, sincere determination, and standing up for the truth.

In their separate messages on Yaum-i-Ashura, they urged the nation to uphold the values and principles of fortitude and courage demonstrated by the martyrs of Karbala and to exhibit perseverance in the face of trials, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

President Zardari said that Karbala is a symbol of an eternal struggle against falsehood. “This day is not only an unparalleled story of sacrifice, loyalty, and patience but also a bright lamp that shows the path of truth and righteousness in the darkness of every era.”

In his message, PM Shehbaz said: “Karbala teaches us that although the path of truth is difficult, it is the path that leads to the pleasure of Allah Almighty and the satisfaction of hearts and eternal prosperity.”

He said the message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is not limited to his time but is a universal message, which even today convinces us that a Muslim stands for the truth, supports the oppressed, and advocates justice in all circumstances.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The Imambargahs that shaped Karachi’s soul

The Imambargahs that shaped Karachi’s soul

From humble pre-Partition origins, and born out of unwavering devotion, Karachi’s earliest imambargahs organically evolved into dynamic spiritual anchors that have defined the city’s cultural fabric over the decades.

Opinion

Editorial

No preparedness
Updated 06 Jul, 2025

No preparedness

With frequency of calamitous weather events increasing, the country cannot afford to be in denial after every tragedy.
Saarc’s future
06 Jul, 2025

Saarc’s future

FOR nearly a decade, Saarc has lain dormant, a victim of India’s stubborn refusal to engage with Pakistan. The...
PSB’s waning authority
06 Jul, 2025

PSB’s waning authority

IT has been two decades since the National Sports Policy was introduced but its implementation leaves much to be...
Extreme step
Updated 05 Jul, 2025

Extreme step

Legal experts have termed the move devoid of logic and an extreme measure.
Russian recognition
05 Jul, 2025

Russian recognition

NEARLY four years after the Afghan Taliban marched into Kabul, Russia has become the first country to recognise the...
Building collapse
Updated 05 Jul, 2025

Building collapse

Why has the Sindh Building Control Authority been so helpless in enforcing its writ?