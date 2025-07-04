PDMA issues Glof warning in KP amid heavy rains

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned on Friday that the risk of glacial lake outburst flood (Glof) has increased in the glacial areas of the province due to heavy rains and flash floods.

Glof refers to the sudden release of water and debris from a glacial lake, leading to the loss of lives, property and livelihoods in mountain communities. Over 7.1 million people in Gilgit Baltistan and KP are vulnerable, according to the Ministry of Climate Change.

In an advisory issued today, the PDMA warned that continuous increase in temperature increases the possibility of melting of glaciers and flash floods.

“The residents of Chitral, Dir, Swat and Kohistan have been instructed to remain alert about possible glacial outbursts. The district administration has been instructed to monitor sensitive areas, ensure timely warning and evacuation drills,” the disaster management agency said.

The PDMA has advised residents to avoid unnecessary movement near rivers and canals and refrain from taking vehicles into fast-flowing water. It also instructed tourists to remain alert and take precautionary measures.

The agency said evacuation sites have been set up in potentially affected areas and rescue services have been instructed to remain alert with required emergency equipment.

The National Highway Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), and the Communication and Works Department (CWD) have been instructed to remain alert and take preventive measures for timely restoration of roads.

The PDMA has instructed district administration to take emergency measures in case of any untoward incident. District authorities have launched awareness campaign to inform the general public about measures to prevent possible losses.

“The PDMA’s Emergency Operation Centre is fully functional. The public should contact 1700 for further information,” it added.

The advisory comes heavy rainfall and flash floods across the country that have killed 64 people and injured 117 in a week, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The highest toll was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 23 dead, including 10 children, the authority said. Fourteen of the victims were swept away in a flash flood in the Swat Valley last week.

The PDMA has already warned district administrations across the province about the possibility of flash floods, urban flooding and landslides due to a new spell of monsoon rains from July 5 to 11.

In an advisory, the PDMA quoted the Pakistan Meteorological Department as revealing that moist currents are penetrating into most parts of the region and likely to intensify in the next couple of days.

It also said that urban flooding was very likely to happen in low-lying areas of Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan, while there’s a likelihood of riverine flooding in Chitral, Swat, Panjkora and Kabul rivers.

The PDMA said authorities should keep monitoring rivers, streams, local and rainfed nullahs, ensure drainage systems are clear from obstacles to facilitate the efficient flow of water and minimise the risk of urban flooding.