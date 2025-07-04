E-Paper | July 04, 2025

PDMA issues Glof warning in KP amid heavy rains

Umar Bacha Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 02:31pm

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned on Friday that the risk of glacial lake outburst flood (Glof) has increased in the glacial areas of the province due to heavy rains and flash floods.

Glof refers to the sudden release of water and debris from a glacial lake, leading to the loss of lives, property and livelihoods in mountain communities. Over 7.1 million people in Gilgit Baltistan and KP are vulnerable, according to the Ministry of Climate Change.

In an advisory issued today, the PDMA warned that continuous increase in temperature increases the possibility of melting of glaciers and flash floods.

“The residents of Chitral, Dir, Swat and Kohistan have been instructed to remain alert about possible glacial outbursts. The district administration has been instructed to monitor sensitive areas, ensure timely warning and evacuation drills,” the disaster management agency said.

The PDMA has advised residents to avoid unnecessary movement near rivers and canals and refrain from taking vehicles into fast-flowing water. It also instructed tourists to remain alert and take precautionary measures.

The agency said evacuation sites have been set up in potentially affected areas and rescue services have been instructed to remain alert with required emergency equipment.

The National Highway Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), and the Communication and Works Department (CWD) have been instructed to remain alert and take preventive measures for timely restoration of roads.

The PDMA has instructed district administration to take emergency measures in case of any untoward incident. District authorities have launched awareness campaign to inform the general public about measures to prevent possible losses.

“The PDMA’s Emergency Operation Centre is fully functional. The public should contact 1700 for further information,” it added.

The advisory comes heavy rainfall and flash floods across the country that have killed 64 people and injured 117 in a week, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The highest toll was in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 23 dead, including 10 children, the authority said. Fourteen of the victims were swept away in a flash flood in the Swat Valley last week.

The PDMA has already warned district administrations across the province about the possibility of flash floods, urban flooding and landslides due to a new spell of monsoon rains from July 5 to 11.

In an advisory, the PDMA quoted the Pakistan Meteorological Department as revealing that moist currents are penetrating into most parts of the region and likely to intensify in the next couple of days.

It also said that urban flooding was very likely to happen in low-lying areas of Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan, while there’s a likelihood of riverine flooding in Chitral, Swat, Panjkora and Kabul rivers.

The PDMA said authorities should keep monitoring rivers, streams, local and rainfed nullahs, ensure drainage systems are clear from obstacles to facilitate the efficient flow of water and minimise the risk of urban flooding.

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Restraint needed
Updated 04 Jul, 2025

Restraint needed

It should be borne in mind that the majority of voters in KP voted the PTI into power, and the electorate’s choice should not be trivialised.
Civil strangulation
04 Jul, 2025

Civil strangulation

THE HRCP has sounded the alarm about the increasingly shrinking space in which it is allowed to function. In a...
Unabated violence
04 Jul, 2025

Unabated violence

SEVERAL acts of terrorist violence over the past couple of days illustrate the grave threat militant groups continue...
Letter from jail
Updated 03 Jul, 2025

Letter from jail

If space for reconciliation remains, both the government and PTI must seize it.
Forced to fly solo
03 Jul, 2025

Forced to fly solo

ALREADY left reeling by the abrupt, sweeping rollback of American development aid under President Donald Trump, the...
UN paralysis
03 Jul, 2025

UN paralysis

ALTHOUGH tens of thousands of people in Gaza have been slaughtered and starved by Israel, the UN has been unable to...