E-Paper | July 04, 2025

Pakistani, Indian firms among six US sanctioned for Iran oil trade

Anwar Iqbal Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 08:30am

WASHINGTON: The US has imposed sanctions on six companies and multiple vessels said to be involved in the sale and transport of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products — including a firm based in India and another in Pakistan — as part of its continuing campaign to intensify economic pressure on Tehran.

The designations, announced by the State Department and the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), target a network of shipping and management firms accused of helping Iran covertly move oil and petrochemicals in violation of US sanctions.

The latest measures come weeks after Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and reflect Washington’s resolve to enforce the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” policy.

“The Treasury will continue to target Tehran’s revenue sources and intensify economic pressure to disrupt the regime’s access to the financial resources that fuel its destabilizing activities,” said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a statement.

Among those sanctioned is SAI Saburi Consulting Services, a New Delhi-based company that served as the commercial manager of two LPG tankers, BATELEUR and NEEL.

According to the Treasury, in September 2022, BATELEUR transported petroleum products from Iran on behalf of Alliance Energy Co., a previously sanctioned entity.

Alliance Energy Pvt Ltd, based in Lahore, Pakistan, was also sanctioned for its role in the Iranian oil trade. The company had already been blacklisted for violating US sanctions.

Other entities targeted include UAE, Iran and Panama-based firms and the vessels they operate.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2025

