11-year-old madressah student allegedly raped in KP’s Shangla: police

Umar Bacha Published June 29, 2025 Updated June 29, 2025 10:18pm

An 11-year-old madressah student was allegedly molested by his seminary teacher in the Bisham area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district on Sunday evening.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Syed Khurshid Ali, a complaint was filed and the victim’s statement was recorded, in which he alleged that he was sexually assaulted by his teacher and was injured.

“The complaint was registered by the victim’s uncle, and the suspect was arrested,” the SHO told Dawn.com.

“A first information report will be lodged under Section 53 (sexual abuse) of the CPA (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection Act), and a medical report will be obtained,” he added. “However, the victim provided us with bloodstained clothes, which indicate that he was assaulted.”

The SHO said that further investigation was underway.

As many as 3,364 child abuse cases were reported from all four provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in the year 2024, according to a civil society report.

The report Cruel Numbers 2024 by Sahil was prepared based on data collected from 81 national and regional newspapers across the country.

“The objective of the report is to present the data on the situation regarding violence against children (up to 18 years) in cases of sexual abuse, abduction/kidnapping, missing children, and child marriages,” Sahil said.

