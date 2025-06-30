Explosives sniffer dog ‘Deep’ retires after nearly a decade of loyal service with KP police

After years on the front lines of danger, a four-legged hero has taken his final bow. Deep, an 11-year-old British Labrador and one of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police’s “most trusted” explosives sniffer dogs, retired last week after nearly a decade of sniffing out threats, saving lives, and earning the respect of his human colleagues.

Trained in explosives detection, Deep was part of the KP Police’s elite K9 Unit, formed in 2014 to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts and support criminal investigations. Over the years, he worked alongside officers during high-stakes operations, security sweeps, and major public events, where his instincts often proved life-saving.

During his nearly 10 years of service, Deep showed that he was more than just a service dog: he became a symbol of loyalty and bravery.

To honour Deep’s outstanding contributions, the KP Police Special Branch K9 Unit held a modest but heartfelt retirement ceremony last Tuesday.

The event was attended by unit officials and K9 handlers and marked the first-ever formal retirement of a service dog in KP Police history. Deep was awarded an honorary medal and a certificate of appreciation for his exceptional service.

According to Adil Abdal, Director of the K9 Unit, Deep was born in 2016 and joined the force after completing his specialised training in explosives detection.

“Deep came into the spotlight in 2021 during a police operation in Dera Ismail Khan,” Adil told Dawn. “We had intel about an improvised explosive device (IED), and Deep successfully detected it, which was then defused by the bomb disposal unit.”

Gul Rehman, Deep’s long-time handler, shared his emotional bond with the canine partner. “For years, I had a very strong relationship with Deep,” he said.

“He always gave his 100 per cent during duty hours. We have grown emotionally attached to him — we will miss him in the field.”

Following his retirement, Deep is now living in Peshawar Police Lines, where special kennels have been set up to accommodate retired service dogs. These facilities are equipped to protect them from extreme weather and ensure a comfortable life post-service.

A routine medical check-up schedule is in place, and Deep is provided with a diet including both dog food and other nutritious items.

Initially, the department considered partnering with an NGO to find post-service homes for retired dogs. However, according to Abdal, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of many NGOs in dealing with retired dogs were not satisfactory.

“We had no idea how Deep would be cared for once handed over,” he explained. “These dogs are not a burden on us.”

Instead, the department made a conscious decision to retain Deep within its own facilities. “Deep is a part of our team,” Adil said. “We’ve decided to take care of him for the rest of his life.”