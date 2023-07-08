Police sniffer dogs get new life after policy change in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Police has launched a new programme to give its sniffer dogs up for adoption instead of euthanising them on reaching the age of retirement.

The department has awarded medals and certificates to six dogs in recognition of their services to the department in searching drugs, explosives and criminals and let the people adopt them.

Punjab Police Dogs Breeding and Training School at the Police Training School Bedian organised a retirement ceremony of its six dogs under the slogan, “Thank you for your service”.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar was the chief guest in the ceremony while Special Branch Additional IG Zulfiqar Hameed, SSP admin Muntazir Mehdi, Special Branch chief supervisor Dr Usman Asghar, JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter head Zufishan Anushay and handlers and trainers of the dogs were also present.

Instead of being euthanised on retirement, six dogs were given up for adoption

The policy change happened after the department signed an agreement with a non-government organisation, JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter, that arranged the families for adoption of these animals.

In the ceremony, a citizen, Saleem Khan, adopted two dogs, Sandi and Reta, while Dr Meerab adopted a dog, named Tiger.

Earlier, the sniffer dogs were euthanised with a shot of poison after eight years of service with the police as keeping them alive was considered a burden for the department. However, now the department has changed its centuries-old practice of euthanising the animals and started a new practice to retire them by holding retirement and adoption ceremonies at the end of their service.

Ms Anushay told Dawn the Punjab Police had a policy to euthanise the dogs after retirement for failing to take care of them.

“The JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter approached the department and arranged the families who would look after the animals after their retirement.”

She said the adoption ceremony was held with the help of her organisation and the families had come to adopt the retired dogs and to take them home forever after proper documentation.

“In the past, the dogs were euthanised upon retirement after reaching the age of eight years and this practice was followed since the British era while healthy dogs were also euthanised.”

Anushay said her NGO’s effort had changed the cruel practice and now service dogs would be honoured on retirement and given for adoption to suitable families.

Gulberg Circle ASP Syeda Sherbano told Dawn the families could adopt the retired animals under an agreement and they would have to give them proper care, food and shelter.

“The department will also keep a check on the animals by visiting the families to ensure that the animals were given proper care.”

Ms Sherbano said the animal would not be used for spying and experimental purposes and the adoptees would also not use it for breeding. She said the adoptee could not sell the animal and they would have to share pictures and videos of the animal to the department for monitoring.

IGP Anwar said the sniffer dogs had helped the police department in detecting explosives and drugs during search operations. He said the dog adoption programme was launched so that sniffer dogs could get shelter and live a better life after retirement.

The IGP also awarded commendatory certificates and medals to the dogs for their service in the department.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2023