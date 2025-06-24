Quadcopter strike in South Waziristan protested

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A large number of tribesmen came onto the roads in Makeen tehsil on Monday following a suspected quadcopter strike in Dshka area, claiming life of a child and injuring five others.

The incident prompted a complete shutter down strike, drawing thousands of locals to streets.

According to local sources, the quadcopter attack occurred last Friday, targeting schoolchildren. In response, residents staged a massive demonstration in Makeen Bazaar.

Hundreds of protesters, including tribal elders, youth and members of the victims’ families, gathered in front of the security forces’ office, holding a jirga to voice their outrage over the continued quadcopter operations in civilian areas.

Addressing the gathering, PTI MNA Zubair Wazir and tribal leaders Malik Bashir and Malik Riaz condemned the recurring suspected quadcopter strikes in tribal regions. “Innocent civilians – especially children, women, and the elderly – are being targeted regularly. These attacks are eroding the already fragile trust between state institutions and the local population,” they said.

They stressed that the tribal people were peace-loving and patriotic citizens, who have suffered immensely due to terrorism. “Instead of further punishment, they deserve compassion and rehabilitation,” the speakers added.

Tribal elders held negotiations with top security officials. However, according to sources, the talks ended inconclusively. In light of this, tribal representatives announced a jirga of all Mehsud tribes to be convened in Makeen on July 10 to determine the collective response and future course of action.

The incident is the third reported quadcopter strike in the region within the past two weeks. The first occurred in the Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan, injuring 23 people, including several children. A second attack targeted the district headquarters in Ladha, damaging residential quarters of the additional deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner, though no casualties were reported.

The latest and deadliest strike took place in Makeen on Friday, directly hitting schoolchildren.

Security forces and the district administration officials have attributed these attacks to terrorist elements. Security officials claim that the perpetrators are operating independently and are not affiliated with state agencies. “Terrorists possess and operate multiple quadcopter drones,” sources said, citing previous attacks on military checkposts that resulted in casualties among security personnel.

Officials from both the civil and military administrations condemned the targeting of innocent civilians, calling it a deeply regrettable act. They reiterated their solidarity with the affected families.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2025