Impartial probe into South Waziristan ‘quadcopter strike’ demanded

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The Joint Political Peace Alliance on Wednesday demanded transparent and impartial investigation into the alleged quadcopter strike in Karmazi Stop area of Birmal tehsil that injured several people.

It termed the incident “regrettable and a cause of public unrest” and called for legal action against those responsible.

In a statement, the JPPA leaders said public cooperation was vital for maintaining peace in the region and such incidents risked eroding the trust of local youth and civilians.

They said that ensuring public safety and security was the foremost responsibility of the state and all relevant institutions should play a constructive role in that respect.

The alliance leaders insisted that at times, extraordinary measures taken under the pretext of security could inadvertently affect innocent civilians.

They urged law-enforcement agencies to adopt strategies that were both effective and community-friendly to restore peace and rebuild public confidence.

The JPPA leaders announced they’re committed to pursuing peace and protecting people’s rights through constitutional and democratic means.

They demanded justice for the victims of the “quadcopter strike” and said trust-building measures should be taken to create a peaceful environment in the region.

The JPPA leaders noted that several peaceful options were under consideration — including public consultations, awareness campaigns and peaceful protests — to raise these concerns through legitimate and non-violent avenues.

They urged all institutions to work collaboratively for lasting peace and well-being of the residents.

The alleged quadcopter reportedly injured 22 youth, children and elderly people, with two being shifted to Dera Ismail Khan due to critical condition.

In a statement, security forces denied social media reports regarding the quadcopter strike in the Azam Warsak area, declaring them “completely false and fabricated.”

According to them, no “quadcopter munition dropped” in the area.

However, a limited security operation was conducted nearby against elements associated with a banned extremist group, leading to an exchange of gunfire. A few individuals reportedly sustained minor injuries during the operation.

The security forces dismissed the claims about large-scale civilian casualties or injury to 22 children as “baseless and inflammatory propaganda aimed at spreading fear and confusion among the public.”

Authorities urged people not to “rely on unverified social media content or fabricated documents” and said citizens should trust only verified sources and official statements issued by the relevant state institutions.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2025