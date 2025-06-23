Govt offices torched, Levies post attacked in Mastung

QUETTA: Unknown armed men torched several government offices, attacked a Levies post and blocked the Quetta-Karachi Highway in Khadkocha and Kirdgab areas of Mastung district.

Officials said that during the last 24 hours, armed men had attacked a Levies post and taken personnel hostage after a heavy exchange of fire in the Kirdgab area. They also took away official weapons from the post.

The attackers also set fire to the offices of Nadra, judicial magistrate and assistant commissioner.

Officials added that the armed men blocked the highway and conducted strict checking of passing vehicles.

“They checked the national identity cards of the people traveling in the vehicles in Khadkocha and Kirdgab areas,” an eyewitness said, adding that in Khadkocha they remained on the highway for around one-and-a-half hour and also burst the tyres of a truck.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2025