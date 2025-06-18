PTI’s Ali Zafar distances party from talks with PPP on budget

PTI’s parliamentary leader Senator Ali Zafar distanced the party from holding talks with the PPP on boycotting the federal budget voting, saying the fellow party leader Asad Qaiser’s move to do so was in his personal capacity.

When asked about the meeting between Qaiser with Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, he said it was the former NA speaker’s “personal choice” and not on the instructions of the party or Imran Khan.

“Nothing is official. There is no indication we are heading for an alliance,” he said during an appearance on Dawn News TV programme ‘Doosra Rukh’.

Former National Assembly speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser had told Dawn that PPP leader Abdul Qadir Patel, in his speech, said that his party will not support the money bill. He later contacted PPP leader and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and sought support to block the bill.

Zafar said Qaiser took an initiative but it is does mean talks were held on a party level but rather between two MNAs.

He said the budget is riddled with inaccuracies and several parties are considering to refrain from voting, saying that the PTI has decided that it will not vote for the budget.

“We have already decided not to vote for the budget. If the PPP doesn’t vote then the budget won’t pass and government will be compelled to rectify,” he said.

He said the PPP claims it won’t support the budget but changes their stance. “Our stance is clear. We think the budget is anti-people and we support the public.”

Zafar said the statements by PPP senators and lawmakers suggesting they have reservations and won’t support the budget. “If any party is not supporting the budget then it’s welcoming but we have no contact to make a decision together,”

Regarding the PTI decision on the postpone the protest against the government, he said there has been no delay as the date wasn’t announced and the party needs to form a strategy and present it before the party founder.

Dar trying to address coalition partner’s concerns, confirms PPP’s Shazia Marri

Amid a rift between the PPP and the ruling PML-N over the reservations regarding the federal budget, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has been making efforts to address the coalition partner’s concerns, PPP’s Shazia Marri has confirmed.

Lawmakers belonging to the PPP have criticised federal budget for the next fiscal year, lambasting the federal government over its alleged discriminatory policies towards the party-ruled Sindh province. This comes amid reports the PTI has reached out to PPP to block the passage of the budget.

Speaking on the show earlier, Marri confirmed that Dar is in contact and holding talks with the party to address reservations over the budget.

The PPP leader said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah virtually participated in a parliamentary meeting and raised the provincial government’s concerns over the budget.

She maintained that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif desires to address the coalition partner’s concerns but the finance team is creating obstacles.

“The world is moving towards clean energy but the government is imposing sales tax on solar panels,” she said, welcoming the decision of the Senate and National Assembly standing committees to reject the proposed solar tax.

She said the Public Works Department (PWD) was abolished by the PM and schemes were transferred to the provinces. However, she expressed concerns the schemes for Sindh were not transferred but rather handed over to the Centre.

She further said objections were raised over the funds allocated for the Higher Education Commission (HEC), saying that Rs4.8 billion were initially earmarked for universities in Sindh but the amount was reduced to Rs2.8bn.

Marri expressed hope the prime minister whom she said they have a working relationship for the past year and half will divert attention to allay their concerns.

“He [Shehbaz] encouraged solar power but his team imposed an 18pc tax. Similarly, the issue of funds for universities approved by the National Economic Council but withdrawn. Another regarding the PWD, there are clear directives from the prime minister.

“We hope the chief executive will divert attention to these issues. We have raised our voice on the floor of the House regarding the injustices. There are three main demands which was completely justified.”

When asked if the PPP will speak to the PTI, he said the opposition party wants to instigate and the PPP will not be part of any propaganda but rather believes in constructive criticism and reforms.

Asked if the government is heading in a dangerous direction, “It is a dangerous direction if three provinces are treated differently. It’s dangerous if the Punjab’s cities are on one side and Sindh’s cities are handed over to the Centre.

“This is dangerous for Pakistan,” she said.