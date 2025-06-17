PTI contacts PPP to block passage of federal budget

ISLAMABAD: The main opposition PTI has reached out to the PPP in an effort to block the passage of the budget for the financial year 2025-26.

The contact was established following speeches by PPP leaders in parliament claiming that the budget offers nothing for the poor.

“PPP leader Abdul Qadir Patel, in his speech, said that the PPP will not support the money bill. So later, I contacted PPP leader and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and sought support to block the bill,” former National Assembly speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser told Dawn.

It is worth noting that if a government fails to pass the money bill, it becomes its moral responsibility to resign.

Mr Qaiser said Raja Pervaiz Ashraf informed him that he would discuss the matter with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari once he returns to Pakistan.

When asked whether the PTI had anything to offer the PPP in return, Mr Qaiser said, “If PPP gives a positive response, it can be discussed what and how the future situation will be dealt with, and what should be the modalities.

Published in Dawn, June 17th, 2025