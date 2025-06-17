E-Paper | June 17, 2025

PTI contacts PPP to block passage of federal budget

Ikram Junaidi Published June 17, 2025 Updated June 17, 2025 10:18am

ISLAMABAD: The main opposition PTI has reached out to the PPP in an effort to block the passage of the budget for the financial year 2025-26.

The contact was established following speeches by PPP leaders in parliament claiming that the budget offers nothing for the poor.

“PPP leader Abdul Qadir Patel, in his speech, said that the PPP will not support the money bill. So later, I contacted PPP leader and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and sought support to block the bill,” former National Assembly speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser told Dawn.

It is worth noting that if a government fails to pass the money bill, it becomes its moral responsibility to resign.

Mr Qaiser said Raja Pervaiz Ashraf informed him that he would discuss the matter with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari once he returns to Pakistan.

When asked whether the PTI had anything to offer the PPP in return, Mr Qaiser said, “If PPP gives a positive response, it can be discussed what and how the future situation will be dealt with, and what should be the modalities.

Published in Dawn, June 17th, 2025

Budget 2025 26
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Window dressing
Updated 17 Jun, 2025

Window dressing

Meanwhile, the provinces lack the resources and expertise to implement adaptation measures effectively.
No revenue effort
17 Jun, 2025

No revenue effort

WITH the ruling PML-N’s next budget unfolding large infrastructure schemes, and expenditure focusing on service...
Pomp and circumstance
17 Jun, 2025

Pomp and circumstance

THE sight of columns of tanks rolling down a boulevard, accompanied by troops goose-stepping in lockstep, was a...
Close the gap
Updated 16 Jun, 2025

Close the gap

Our imbalanced scorecard in the main shows that power development and prosperity reflect the shallowness of political claims.
Fiscal malfeasance
16 Jun, 2025

Fiscal malfeasance

IT is galling that, even in these times of economic distress, when hardship has pushed millions of ordinary...
Rochdale conviction
16 Jun, 2025

Rochdale conviction

THE recent conviction of seven men in the Rochdale grooming gang case is a hard-won moment of justice. The men, ...