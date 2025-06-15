PPP won’t support budget if Centre runs uplift schemes in Sindh: Murad

• CM says plan to manage Sindh’s projects from Islamabad will not work

• Inaugurates second phase of first segment of Shahrah-i-Bhutto

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has warned the PML-N government that the PPP will not support the passage of the federal budget in parliament if Islamabad continues to manage development schemes in Sindh instead of transferring them to the provincial government.

Although the PPP is not part of the federal cabinet, it is a major coalition partner of the PML-N government and without its support the passage of the federal budget in the National Assembly is not possible.

Speaking at a programme held to inaugurate the second phase of the first complete segment of the Malir Expressway, renamed as Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway / Shahrah-i-Bhutto, on Saturday, the CM strongly criticised the federal government, accusing it of discriminating against Sindh and treating the province like a colony.

“The federal government has wronged us. They have dissolved the Public Works Department (PWD), which was responsible for overseeing development projects across provinces,” he said, adding that while the other three provinces received funding for development projects accompanied by their budgets, Sindh was completely overlooked.

“They want to manage Sindh’s projects from Islamabad through a newly formed company. I have made it clear that this will not work,” he asserted.

He asked the federal government to transfer all development projects in Sindh to the provincial government; otherwise the PPP would not support the PML-N-led federal government in the passage of the federal budget in parliament.

“You cannot run Sindh like a colony,” he said, adding that the federal government’s decision seemed influenced by specific vested interests.

Without naming the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, a coalition partner of the PML-N government at the Centre, the CM said: “It appears this move has been motivated by land grabbers, the so-called ‘china-cutting mafia’.”

Mr Shah urged the federal government to stop treating Sindh like a stepchild. “If you continue this stepmotherly treatment, we know how to claim our rights,” he warned.

‘A gift from PPP to Karachiites’

Talking about the expressway, the CM described the project as a vital gift from the PPP government to the people of Karachi, promising enhanced transportation, economic growth and better industrial connectivity.

He reiterated that the expressway would improve transportation, stimulate economic growth and facilitate industrial links.

He also directed that the section from Kathore to Quaidabad be completed promptly. This project is the largest public-private partnership initiative in Sindh.

The chief minister noted that the starting point of Shahrah-i-Bhutto is located 200 meters before the Jam Sadiq Interchange. To enhance connectivity from DHA and Korangi, a permanent interchange/roundabout is being constructed at the existing Korangi Causeway to facilitate traffic from all directions, including Korangi, DHA, and Sharea Faisal (KPT Interchange).

Emphasising the importance of infrastructure development for progress, the CM stated that the focus is on making urban and industrial connections faster and safer. Although there have been some delays due to utility shifting and local issues, he assured that work is ongoing, with expected completion dates for the remaining sections by Dec 2025.

This inauguration follows the opening of the first phase of the first segment by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Jan 11, 2025, which covered the Sharea Faisal to Quaidabad stretch.

Mr Shah added that the final phase from Quaidabad to Kathore is expected to be opened by the end of Dec 2025, and that he plans to request an appointment with the PPP chairman after the anniversary of Benazir Bhutto’s death.

Speaking about future plans, he said the provincial government aims to establish a link road from the port to Qayyumabad, with strong backing from the Karachi business community. “Some people are beginning to recognise the efforts of the PPP,” he stated, adding: “To those who still question our work, I say the people of Sindh are fully aware.”

Earlier, the inauguration event drew significant attendance from PPP members and the public, with participants chanting party slogans.

Accompanied by senior ministers Sharjel Inam Memon, Minister of Planning and Development Nasir Shah, and Senator Waqar Mahdi, the chief minister inspected the expressway and paid the toll tax.

The Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway project spans 38.661 km, with six lanes and a design speed of 100 km/h. It connects DHA and Korangi to the M-9 Motorway near Kathore and includes six interchanges and 12 toll plazas. The overall progress of the project is currently at 80 per cent.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2025