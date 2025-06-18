EU to provide €161m to help vulnerable Afghans

ISLAMABAD: As the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan remains among the most severe in the world, the European Commission has announced that it will provide 161 million euros in humanitarian aid to help the most vulnerable Afghans in the country and in the broader region.

This funding will support humanitarian organisations working inside Afghanistan with over 141m euros, while also responding to the needs of Afghan citizens and refugees in Pakistan and Iran, with 10m euros allocated per country.

The announcement comes as senior representatives of the humanitarian community gathered in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss Afghanistan’s current situation, main challenges, and ways forward.

The EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, said: “As the Afghan people continue to face numerous hardships, both within Afghanistan and in Pakistan and Iran, the EU remains ready to help them.”

Particularly concerning are the needs of the thousands of Afghans that have been recently returned to Afghanistan from neighbouring countries, a situation that is only adding to the population’s suffering. This EU funding will provide much needed aid to the most vulnerable, so they can get food, healthcare, education and other essential services.

EU humanitarian aid is solely channelled through humanitarian partners working on the ground.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2025