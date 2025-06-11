Sindh govt to allocate funds for EV taxis, scooters in provincial budget: minister

In an attempt to provide eco-friendly transport facilities, the Sindh government has decided to purchase more buses and allocate funds for electric vehicle (EV) taxis and scooters in the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26.

Sindh government has reaffirmed its commitment towards addressing Karachi’s urban mobility and transport issues. With a population of 20 million, the metropolis faces rampant infrastructure issues ranging from transport, water and sanitation.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon and attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) Managing Director Kamal Dayo and TransKarachi CEO Fuad Ghaffar Soomro among other officials.

During the meeting, a comprehensive review of various projects under the provincial transport and mass transit department, including People’s Bus Service, EV scooters, and other issues were discussed. The meeting also discussed establishing charging stations for EV vehicles at various locations in the province.

The minister was given a detailed briefing on the transport department’s projects for the outgoing fiscal year 2024-25, and held comprehensive discussions on the proposed projects for the upcoming year.

Memon was briefed about the launch of bus services by various investors under the public-private partnership mode.

The meeting was informed that work on the Jam Sadiq Bridge, an important part of the Yellow Line BRT, is complete and could be inaugurated in the coming months. It was decided to further accelerate work on completion of the Red Line BRT.

Memon said the provincial government is committed to establishing an environmentally sustainable and modern public transport system. “The Sindh government is constantly striving for eco-friendly and affordable travel facilities for the people,” he said.

The minister said that a new batch of buses are expected to arrive in Karachi soon, while double-decker buses are also being introduced.

“We have launched successful projects like EV buses, People’s Bus Service in Karachi, and are working to lay this network in every corner of Karachi,” he added. “We want every citizen across Sindh, including Karachi, to avail modern travel facilities.”

The minister said the projects launched by the Sindh government are aimed at regulating the city’s traffic and developing the transport system on modern lines.

During a recent visit to the headquarters of the Chinese automobile company Chery Holdings Group (CHG) in Wuhu, China, Memon has announced that a charging station for EVs will be established every 50 kilometres across all districts of the province.

During the meeting, the company expressed its willingness to install EV charging infrastructure across Sindh. Memon said that the establishment of EV charging stations at regular intervals would benefit owners of electric motorcycles, cars and trucks.

He mentioned that the innovation is coming to the transportation system of Sindh and their vision is to promote environmentally friendly EV vehicles.

He added that the initiative would also create employment opportunities at the local level. In addition, an assembly plant for EV mini-trucks is being set up in Karachi, he said.