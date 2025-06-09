Sana Mir makes history as first Pakistani woman cricketer to make ICC Hall of Fame

Former Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir became the first female cricketer from the country to be inducted into the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame on Monday.

She took the top spot in women’s one-day international rankings in 2018 and helmed the team that took home gold from the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games. Her rise dovetailed with the growth in sporting opportunities for Pakistani women, who were not allowed to play in open fields until the early 2000s.

Sana played 226 international matches since her 2005 debut. She is one of only nine women cricketers to have taken 100 wickets and scored 1,000 runs in ODI matches. She also led Pakistan to two World Cups and five T20 World Cups.

She was among seven notable cricketers added by the ICC today, the others being India’s MS Dhoni, Australia’s Matthew Hayden, New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori, England’s Sarah Taylor and South Africa’s Hashim Amla and Graeme Smith.

The ICC said that with over 200 international wickets against the white-ball, Sana was renowned for her work on and off the field.

It added she was also well known for her strong stance on body shaming, prioritising mental health and helping people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It said she “fulfils a childhood dream by joining the ICC Hall of Fame”.

“From dreaming as a little girl that one day there would even be a women’s team in our country to now standing here, inducted among the very legends I idolised long before I ever held a bat or a ball — this is a moment I couldn’t have dared to imagine,” she was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“I am incredibly grateful for this honour and hope to give back to the sport in any way I can. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my teammates, coaches and family for all their support over the years.”

ICC Chairman Jay Shah welcomed the new members to the Hall of Fame at a gala event at Abbey Road Studios in London.

“Through the ICC Hall of Fame, we pay tribute to the finest players the game has seen, individuals whose remarkable careers have shaped cricket’s legacy and inspired generations,” Shah said.

“This year, we are privileged to induct seven truly outstanding individuals into this prestigious group. On behalf of the ICC, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each of them and hope they cherish this well-deserved recognition as a defining moment in their cricketing journey.”

Hayden’s ‘outstanding numbers’, ‘top class’ Amla, ‘inspirational’ Dhoni

Of Hayden, the ICC said that with a “whopping 30 Test centuries and Test average greater than 50, Hayden’s outstanding numbers in the longest format speak for themselves”.

“Each of these players gave something to the game in their own way. It is incredible to be recognised along with them,” he said.

The ICC said about Dhoni that there was so much more to the “inspirational skipper”.

Describing his prowess, the ICC said: “Dhoni was ahead of his time with the way he kept wickets in all formats, but perhaps excelled most against the white-ball when he was well renowned for his ability to time a run chase to perfection in the dying overs.

“The Indian great remains the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball tournaments, having led India to success at the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.”

Amla’s overall record was hailed as being “top class” in Test cricket and “perhaps even more outstanding in the 50-over format as the underrated right-hander scored bulk runs against every opposition and in all conditions”.

“The Hall of Fame includes some of the most celebrated players in the history of cricket, all of whom have big achievements. Such recognition feels surreal, and I am really thankful,” he was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“A superb opening batter and arguably an even better captain,” the ICC described Smith while praising Vettori as a dependable and adept all-rounder and stellar leader.

Meanwhile, Taylor was called “one of the most talented female players in recent times”.