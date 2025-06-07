E-Paper | June 07, 2025

Modi finally gets invite for G7 summit in Canada

Our Correspondent Published June 7, 2025 Updated June 7, 2025 12:46pm

New Delhi: After his name was initially missing from the list of Global South leaders invited to the G7 summit in Canada, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that he had received the elusive invitation and would be attending the June 15-17 jamboree.

Indian opposition had held the absence of the invitation to Modi as yet another sign of India’s isolation after the military escalation with Pakistan last month.

The Indian Express said it was a sign of improving ties between India and Canada that Mr Modi was invited by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for the upcoming G7 meeting in Kananaskis later this month.

Ties between the two countries had worsened under former PM Justin Trudeau who had levelled several allegations against India. The US has arrested a man allegedly linked to the assassination of a Sikh separatist in Canada’s Surrey district. 

Canada and India downgraded diplomatic ties after Mr Trudeau, the then Canadian prime minister, set off a political storm in 2023 when he alleged “potential” involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of a Canada-based Khalistan separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India rejected the charges as “absurd” and “motivated”. While India is not a part of G7, host nations usually invite some countries as guest countries or outreach partners.“

“Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests.

“Look forward to our meeting at the summit,” Modi said in the post on X.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2025

