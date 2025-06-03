Modi not invited to G7 summit in Canada

NEW DELHI: After claiming exaggerated prestige from hosting last year’s G20 summit in New Delhi and following continuous visits as special invitee to G7 summits, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not been asked to attend the upcoming G7 summit in Ottawa, reports said on Monday.

The G7 is an informal grouping of the industrialised west and Japan — France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, and Canada. It is also attended by the European Union (EU), the IMF, the World Bank and the United Nations.

India Today noted that South Africa, Ukraine and Australia have reportedly accepted invitations from Canada, it said “uncertainty remains over PM Modi’s visit.”

The report said “India is yet to receive any official invitation for the summit, which is being hosted by Canada from June 15-17,” but also added that the Indian side was not “inclined to attend”. It quoted sources as saying “relations must improve” before any such high-profile visit takes place.

The report also cited security concerns that would need to be addressed if Mr Modi was to travel to Canada in the future. Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs, on two occasions, stated that there was “no information” on PM Modi’s visit to Canada for the G7 summit.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2025