7 dead in stampede outside India’s Bengaluru cricket stadium

At least seven people were killed in a stampede outside a cricket stadium in India’s Bengaluru, where an event was being held to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first Indian Premier League title win, TV channels reported on Wednesday.

Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings in the tournament’s final match on Tuesday.

Thousands of people, some of them waving the team’s red flag, lined the streets leading up to the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the heart of the city as the cricket team arrived at the venue in a bus in the evening, television channels showed.

Visuals after the stampede showed a policeman carrying an injured spectator to an ambulance, while people gathered around a second person who lay seemingly unconscious on the ground.

Stampedes and other accidents are not uncommon when large crowds gather in India, including during religious events.

At least 30 people were killed in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Hindu festival in January, as tens of millions gathered to take a dip in sacred waters on its most auspicious day.