E-Paper | June 04, 2025

7 dead in stampede outside India’s Bengaluru cricket stadium

Reuters Published June 4, 2025 Updated June 4, 2025 05:41pm
Fans gather to greet the players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru after their victory in Indian Premier League Twenty20 final cricket match, outside M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India on June 4. — AFP
Fans gather to greet the players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru after their victory in Indian Premier League Twenty20 final cricket match, outside M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India on June 4. — AFP

At least seven people were killed in a stampede outside a cricket stadium in India’s Bengaluru, where an event was being held to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first Indian Premier League title win, TV channels reported on Wednesday.

Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings in the tournament’s final match on Tuesday.

Thousands of people, some of them waving the team’s red flag, lined the streets leading up to the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the heart of the city as the cricket team arrived at the venue in a bus in the evening, television channels showed.

Visuals after the stampede showed a policeman carrying an injured spectator to an ambulance, while people gathered around a second person who lay seemingly unconscious on the ground.

Stampedes and other accidents are not uncommon when large crowds gather in India, including during religious events.

At least 30 people were killed in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Hindu festival in January, as tens of millions gathered to take a dip in sacred waters on its most auspicious day.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Development crisis
Updated 04 Jun, 2025

Development crisis

The government must also stop liberally handing out development funds to keep the loyalties of lawmakers.
LG indifference
04 Jun, 2025

LG indifference

A STRANGE paradox has been observed in Pakistan. Ostensibly democratic parties have tried everything in the toolkit...
Unprepared Karachi
04 Jun, 2025

Unprepared Karachi

IN recent days, over a dozen low-intensity earthquakes have been felt in different parts of Karachi, sparking panic...
Warming ties
Updated 03 Jun, 2025

Warming ties

The sudden improvement in relations appears to be largely the work of Chinese diplomacy.
Exporters’ woes
03 Jun, 2025

Exporters’ woes

WITH the next budget coming up, hosiery and garments exporters have asked for the prime minister’s support on...
Sporting success
03 Jun, 2025

Sporting success

THE euphoria following the thrilling climax of the Pakistan Super League spilled over to the next week. In fact, the...