Lahore High Court Bar for barring Ahmadis from practising Islamic Eid rites

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) has asked the Punjab police chief to prevent Ahmadiyya community from observing Islamic rituals on the occasion of Eidul Azha and take action against its members if found violating the law.

A letter written by the LHCBA to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab states that the Eidul Azha is a sacred Muslim festival and to perform the associated rituals is specific to the Muslims.

The letter signed by LHCBA President Malik Asif Nissoana, Secretary Farrukh Ilyas Cheema and its Khatam-i-Nabuwat Committee Secretary Tayyab Qureshi further says that the followers of other religions and sects — especially the Ahmadis — are neither legally nor religiously permitted to use Islamic symbols and practices.

However, it alleges, despite being a non-Muslim minority, the Ahmadiyya community members are unlawfully presenting themselves as Muslims and openly portraying their “blasphemous beliefs as Islam”.

Govt seeks affidavits from community members, assuring they won’t observe Muslim rituals

It states that on the occasion of Eidul Azha, the Ahmadiyya community members are openly announcing the organisation of illegal gatherings that resemble Islamic Eid prayers and sacrificial rituals.

“This is a clear violation of the Constitution of Pakistan, the Pakistan Penal Code and the verdicts of the Supreme Court,” the letter adds.

The bar leaders plead that the unlawful actions of the minority community are hurting the Muslims’ sentiments, posing a risk of public disorder.

They ask the IGP to order the heads of the district police to prevent the Ahmadiyya community members from using Islamic symbols during Eidul Azha, restrain them from violating the Constitution and the law, and take legal action against them if found involved in such practices.

Meanwhile, the members of the Ahmadiyya community have been directed to submit affidavits and indemnity bonds, affirming that they would not observe Eidul Azha or its associated religious rituals.

According to an official from the Punjab home department, the measure is based on a 2023 notification aimed at ensuring strict compliance with Sections 298-B and 298-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which restrict religious expressions by the Ahmadiyya community.

These laws prohibit members of the community from referring themselves as Muslims or engaging in Islamic practices.

The affidavits include clauses requiring the signatories to pay fines in case of non-compliance —an action that human rights groups have condemned as discriminatory and an infringement on religious freedom.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2025